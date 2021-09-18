CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Hurricanes versus MSU ESPN Gameday splits picks

Cover picture for the articleMiami, Kirk Herbstreit, College GameDay, Michigan State Spartans football, New York Giants, Alabama, Lee Corso, North Carolina, NFL 2K. Celebrity guest picker, New York Giants running back Sequon Barkley projects the Miami Hurricanes to defeat Michigan State convincingly with top college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit also expecting them to win. Desmond Howard and Lee Corso both pick the Spartans as their Superdog.

