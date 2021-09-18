French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

Artist Ian Berry’s chosen medium is denim, and over his career he has used the material to create everything from 3D flowers to slice-of-life portraits. But a recent commission brought his preferred art form and denim history together in one piece. Ian’s latest piece is a depiction of Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was recorded wearing jeans in both text and paintings. “Garibaldi in Jeans” was revealed during the city’s Genova Jeans event and is on view at the Museo del Risorgimento. Read on to find out more about how Ian’s tribute to the city of Genoa came together and what he learned about the history of denim during his visit. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.

APPAREL ・ 2 DAYS AGO