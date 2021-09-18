CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

French slackliner wows crowd with Eiffel Tower performance

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Slackliner Nathan Paulin drew applause from a watching crowd in Paris as he completed a 600-metre crossing on Saturday from the Eiffel Tower to the other side of the river Seine. Paulin, 27, moved along the slackline suspended 70 metres above the ground, at one point sitting...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Rope walker scales the heights from the Eiffel Tower

Slackliner Nathan Paulin finished the course from the Eiffel Tower to the Chaillot Theatre, which was suspended 230 feet in the air, within 30 mins. Watch Now: Slackliner performs stunt from Eiffel Tower, and more of today's top videos. Updated Sep 20, 2021 video. Updated Sep 20, 2021 video. Updated...
SPORTS
WLWT 5

Kings Island’s iconic Eiffel Tower getting a makeover

MASON, Ohio — If you've driven past King's Island recently, you may have noticed something happening around the outside and inside of the iconic Eiffel Tower. No, it has nothing to do with the upcoming Halloween Haunt events. For just the fourth time since 1972, the Eiffel Tower is being...
MASON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#The Eiffel Tower#La Defense#Reuters#Frenchman
Shropshire Star

Anne watches as historic Tower ceremony is performed

The presentation of the ‘dues’, or barrel of wine, is not symbolic – the gift is drunk and enjoyed. The Princess Royal was the guest of honour at an unusual event staged at the Tower of London – the presentation of a barrel of wine to the fortress’ Constable. Anne...
U.K.
afropop.org

Wizkid Wows Brooklyn

On Sept. 11, 2001, Sean Barlow and I stood on a Brooklyn rooftop and stared slack-jawed across the Hudson, knowing that our world and lives were being forever changed, right before our eyes. Twenty years later, we returned to Brooklyn after over a year of Covid-based exile to see arguably the biggest star in today’s African music make his debut solo concert in New York at what has to have been a hugely successful benefit for Celebrate Brooklyn and BRIC Arts. How do these things relate? At first blush, they don’t. And yet each is a reminder of how just how much the world has changed in these 20 years.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Variety

French Helmer Claire Simon Goes from Duras to the Female Body for Next Film (EXCLUSIVE)

French director Claire Simon is putting the spotlight for her next documentary on the steps of life from birth to death for the bodies of women. Simon, who was at the San Sebastian Film Festival with her latest film “I Want to Talk About Duras,” starts shooting this week at the Paris public hospital, Hopital Tenon, in the city’s 20th Arrondissement. With “This Body of Women” (the literal English translation of the title) she plans to trace all of the female health cycles from birth to death. “I’m doing a documentary about women’s bodies in a hospital in Paris. It’s all the [medical...
MOVIES
The Independent

Tangier’s new dawn – how Morocco’s dissident dive got its mojo back

It’s a crisp winter’s day with wood smoke clinging to the air, and high in the Kasbah of Tangier, Cafe Baba is busy. A knot of teenagers has blocked off a corner of the balcony in pursuit of a board game. A lone smoker stares out to sea through tall horseshoe windows that skim white rooftops. If it weren’t for the flatscreen TV pumping out hip-hop you could say this Tangier coffeeshop, with its ripped seats and chipped Arabesque tiles, has changed little since the 1950s, when it served marijuana to writers like Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and William Burroughs....
WORLD
Robb Report

This Whimsical 322-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Inspired by ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

Who says yachts can’t inspire childlike wonder? Not Lürssen, which is showing off a whimsical new superyacht concept dubbed Alice at this year’s Monaco Yacht Show. As the moniker suggests, the emission-free vessel is heavily inspired by Lewis Carroll’s 1965 fantasy classic, Alice’s Adventure in Wonderland. Measuring 322 feet, the Alice will feature five fantastical decks. But in a twist right out of Carroll’s book, a main deck won’t be one of them. In a YouTube video previewing the concept, the German shipyard’s designer Jim Robert Sluijter said that the idea for this came from talking to yacht owners, many of whom...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
AFP

Women's skateboarding soars in Brazil after Tokyo Olympics

When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. "I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected!" Giovanna told AFP. "Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: 'Let's go!'" Leal's success is fueling a boom in skateboarding -- long a sport dominated by men -- among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics ended in Tokyo, the teen started to test out her abilities at a park in Sao Bernardo do Campo, near the mega-city of Sao Paulo.
WORLD
The Independent

Library devoted to Japan novelist Murakami to open in Tokyo

A library devoted to Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami s writings, scrapbooks and record collection opens next week in Tokyo as a spot for literary research, cultural exchange and a gathering spot for his fans.The Haruki Murakami library, which opens Oct. 1 at Waseda University, his alma mater, features a replica of his study with a simple desk, rows of bookshelves and a record player, as well as a café run by students that serves his favorite dark roast coffee.“I hope this will be a place where students can freely exchange and materialize ideas — a free, unique and fresh...
MUSIC
The Independent

Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opens Milan Fashion Week

Nigeria-born designer Joy Meribe opened Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday with her debut runway collection, a concrete success for a movement to promote diversity in Italian fashion just a year after launching. The Italian National Fashion Chamber tapped Meribe to open six days of womenswear previews for Spring-Summer 2022 after her inaugural collection for the “We are Made in Italy” initiative last year found commercial success. “Beyond whatever video, proclamation or manifesto that we make, the real test is whether clients buy your products. Joy passed that exam,’’ said Italian-Haitian designer Stella Jean, who helped launch the initiative in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
New Haven Register

The Fugees' Pop-Up Reunion Concert Wows New York Crowd - After a Three-Hour Wait

Although rumors about a Fugees reunion tour had been bubbling for days before it was actually announced on Tuesday, the news still made a splash: a multi-date international tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group’s galvanizing 1996 album “The Score” would be starting in a matter of weeks (see dates here), and would be officially introduced the next night at a pop-up show in New York at a location to be announced.
MUSIC
Variety

Laurent Cantet’s Toronto-San Sebastian Player ‘Arthur Rambo’ Delivers Snapshot of France’s Divided Society (EXCLUSIVE)

Laurent Cantet, best known for “The Class,” his Cannes 2008’s Palme d’Or-winning film about a teacher and his racially-mixed students in an underprivileged Parisian suburb, highlights the cracks within French society in the thought-provoking “Arthur Rambo.” The film, which played at Toronto in its Platform section and is competing at San Sebastian, is inspired by the true story of Mehdi Meklat, a young man who grew up in a French high-rise project on the outskirt of Paris and became a star journalist and an author celebrated by France’s mainstream media and left-leaning intellectual circles. But in 2017, as Meklat reached the apogee...
MOVIES
Robb Report

This Frida Kahlo Self Portrait Could Fetch a Record-Breaking $30 Million at Auction

A self-portrait by Frida Kahlo is set to break records at auction this fall. Sotheby’s will offer Kahlo’s Diego y yo (1949) during a modern art evening sale in New York this November. The work is expected to fetch $30 million—more than three times the artist’s current auction milestone of $8 million, notched in 2016. The soon-to-be-auctioned painting depicts the artist gazing tearfully at the viewer; superimposed on her forehead is an image of her husband, the Mexican painter Diego Rivera, who has a third eye. It comes to market after being held privately for 30 years, and is being sold by a collector in...
VISUAL ART
Sourcing Journal

Ian Berry on His Denim History Discoveries in Genoa

Artist Ian Berry’s chosen medium is denim, and over his career he has used the material to create everything from 3D flowers to slice-of-life portraits. But a recent commission brought his preferred art form and denim history together in one piece. Ian’s latest piece is a depiction of Italian general Giuseppe Garibaldi, who was recorded wearing jeans in both text and paintings. “Garibaldi in Jeans” was revealed during the city’s Genova Jeans event and is on view at the Museo del Risorgimento. Read on to find out more about how Ian’s tribute to the city of Genoa came together and what he learned about the history of denim during his visit. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy