Kim Go Eun and SHINee's Minho in 'Yumi's Cells' receive positive reviews from the viewers
TVING original drama series based on a popular webtoon, 'Yumi's Cells', is receiving positive reviews from many viewers. Shortly after the airing of the second episode with Kim Go Eun (the story's heroine Yumi) and SHINee's Minho (Yumi's co-worker Woo Gi), viewers shared their thoughts about the drama online. They expressed how Minho's acting performance has improved a lot and continued to share their overall positive reviews of the drama series.www.allkpop.com
