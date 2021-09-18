Will Florida Georgia Line Dominate the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

Reunions abound at ShoalsFest 2021. Set for Oct. 2-3 in Muscle Shoals, Ala., the event is making its return for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019, and it’ll be the first time Greenhill native Jason Isbell brings his newest album, Reunions, to his hometown since releasing the project in May of 2020 — what feels like a lifetime ago — when the COVID-19 pandemic was just three months old. The upcoming festival will also be the first time that Isbell will formally share a stage with his old band and fellow Shoals-area natives, the Drive-By Truckers. Though he’s occasionally shown up at Truckers shows as a surprise guest, and Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has returned the favor, their full bands haven’t officially shared a bill since Isbell’s departure from the group in 2007.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO