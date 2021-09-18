CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Florida Georgia Line Dominate the Week’s Most Popular Videos?

By Taste of Country Staff
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Florida Georgia Line have released a great new video for a song titled "Always Gonna Love You." Will they rise to the top of the most popular country music videos of the week?. The superstar duo are facing off against new clips from Cole Swindell, Dylan Marlowe and Leah Marie Mason. Who's got your vote this time around?

KOEL 950 AM

CMT Honoring Mickey Guyton as 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year

CMT will honor Mickey Guyton as their Breakout Artist of the Year during the upcoming 2021 CMT Artists of the Year celebration in October. CMT announced the honor in a press release on Thursday afternoon (Sept. 23). Guyton will receive special recognition at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony that takes place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville on Oct. 13 and airs live on CMT. Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton will all be honored as CMT's Artists of the Year.
KOEL 950 AM

Ashley McBryde Injured in Horseback Riding Accident

Ashley McBryde postponed one show and put others in doubt after a horse riding accident sent her to the hospital. The singer is recovering after being treated by EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday night (Sept. 22). A note on her Instagram page says she got several stitches and is sore after the accident. There are no details yet on what happened, other than she was out enjoying her time in Montana when things went sideways. Just hours before the announced postponement, McBryde shared video of her and a friend or team member looking well.
KOEL 950 AM

Jason Isbell’s ShoalsFest 2021 Will Bring Big ‘Reunions’ to Muscle Shoals

Reunions abound at ShoalsFest 2021. Set for Oct. 2-3 in Muscle Shoals, Ala., the event is making its return for the first time since its inaugural year in 2019, and it’ll be the first time Greenhill native Jason Isbell brings his newest album, Reunions, to his hometown since releasing the project in May of 2020 — what feels like a lifetime ago — when the COVID-19 pandemic was just three months old. The upcoming festival will also be the first time that Isbell will formally share a stage with his old band and fellow Shoals-area natives, the Drive-By Truckers. Though he’s occasionally shown up at Truckers shows as a surprise guest, and Truckers co-founder Patterson Hood has returned the favor, their full bands haven’t officially shared a bill since Isbell’s departure from the group in 2007.
KOEL 950 AM

Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker Offer ‘Nothing Else Matters’ Covers for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ [Listen]

Mickey Guyton and Darius Rucker are among the all-star list of artists who contributed to Metallica’s recently released The Metallica Blacklist, an expansive project celebrating the metal band's influence. Both country artists offered covers of "Nothing Else Matters," each putting their own spin on the song. Guyton's "Nothing Else Matters"...
KOEL 950 AM

The Lumineers’ ‘Brightside’ Previews New Album [Listen]

The Lumineers will release their fourth studio album in early 2022. Brightside is due out on Jan. 14. As the band — co-founders Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites — announced their next record on Monday (Sept. 20), they also shared its title track. "Brightside" is a midtempo love story backed by fuzzy guitars and an easy drumbeat: "I'll be your brightside, baby, tonight," goes the chorus.
KOEL 950 AM

Trailer For Kurt Warner’s Biopic Released [WATCH]

Talk about a bargain. The national attention Iowa has received this year -- for something other than the first-in-the-nation presidential caucuses -- is priceless. State marketing officials couldn't buy the amount of positive publicity Iowa has gotten the past few months. Sports have provided some special moments in 2021. First,...
KOEL 950 AM

Jimmie Allen Is Ready for His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut: ‘I Got Muscles I Ain’t Ever Heard Of’

When Jimmie Allen steps onto the grand stage of the 30th season of Dancing With the Stars on Monday night (Sept. 20), don't be too concerned if he's sporting a bit of a limp. “My leg was hurting for a little bit,” the reigning ACM New Male Artist of the Year admits during an interview in the days leading up to his big Dancing debut. “I got muscles I ain't never heard of, but it’s cool. The thing is, I started stretching a lot more, so it's all groovy now.”
KOEL 950 AM

Tim McGraw Struck by Alexandra Kay’s TikTok Cover of ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ [Watch]

Tim McGraw's response to hearing singer Alexandra Kay cover his hit song "Don't Take the Girl" is emotional and simple: "Somebody needs to sign this girl to a record deal." McGraw did a TikTok duet with Kay, who had previously covered his song on her own as she makes her coffee. That's her signature on the social media app — singing while she makes a mysterious crew of coffee, ice, flavoring and various creamers. McGraw even played along with her and set his coffee up as he sat enraptured by her voice.
KOEL 950 AM

Dolly Parton’s Debut Album, ‘Hello, I’m Dolly': All the Songs, Ranked

Since day one, Dolly Parton has told captivating, believable stories that speak for the people of East Tennessee without limiting themselves to regional appeal. Her debut album, 1967's Hello, I’m Dolly — released on Sept. 18 of that year — proves as much with characters ranging from one woman offering life advice to her younger sister to another ready to go Biblical and cast stones at a former lover’s bride-to-be.
KOEL 950 AM

Lauren Alaina on Depression, Ex-Boyfriends — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide. Producer Amber co-hosts the show with him every night from 7PM to midnight. Together they play the best new country music and interview today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!
KOEL 950 AM

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.
