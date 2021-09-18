Colgate sweeps Lehigh in Patriot League opener

HAMILTON, N.Y. – The Lehigh volleyball team showed life throughout on Friday night, but it just wasn't enough to escape a tough-hitting squad in Colgate, as the Mountain Hawks fell in straight sets (19-25, 21-25, 22-25) at Cotterell Court in the Patriot League opener for the 2021 season. Lehigh was led offensively by fifth years Sabrina Lancaster and Hannah Wright with 12 kills and 10, respectively, but fell to 3-8 overall to start the year.