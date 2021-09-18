Jesse Winker out of the staring lineup Saturday for the Reds

Jesse Winker has been placed on the injured list due to an aggravation of his intercostal strain, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Winker had just returned from the IL on Friday after being out for about a month due to the intercostal strain. However, Winker had to leave the game early due to being hit in the back with a pitch, or so we thought. It is not yet known how long Winker will be out of the lineup for this time or even if he will be able to return this season.