CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jesse Winker out of the staring lineup Saturday for the Reds

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJesse Winker has been placed on the injured list due to an aggravation of his intercostal strain, MLBTradeRumors.com reports. Winker had just returned from the IL on Friday after being out for about a month due to the intercostal strain. However, Winker had to leave the game early due to being hit in the back with a pitch, or so we thought. It is not yet known how long Winker will be out of the lineup for this time or even if he will be able to return this season.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas not in Reds' Friday lineup

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is sitting Friday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Moustakas is being replaced at third base by Eugenio Suarez against Cardinals starter Jon Lester. In 181 plate appearances this season, Moustakas has a .209 batting average with a .685 OPS, 6 home...
MLB
chatsports.com

Reds at Cardinals, Game 1 - Lineups, Preview, etc.

OK, folks. It’s officially crunch time. All the bacon’s in the pan, and it’s time to crank up the stove. Mmmmm, bacon. The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals are set to begin a crucial, vital, crucialvital 3-game series in Busch Stadium this evening, with both clubs eyeing the final playoff spot in the National League. As things stand this afternoon, the Reds sit a game back of the San Diego Padres for the second Wild Card spot, with the Cardinals 3.0 games back of the Pads. In other words, this series is hot damn important.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds send Jesse Winker on rehab assignment to Louisville

The Cincinnati Reds have sent outfielder Jesse Winker on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Louisville. Winker will begin his assignment tonight with the Bats. Louisville is in Memphis where they are beginning a series against the St. Louis Cardinals Triple-A affiliate. In past years the Triple-A season would be over...
MLB
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds links - Playoff racin’ with the Cardinals and Padres, Jesse Winker nears return

The Good News - The Cincinnati Reds woke up this morning in sole possession of the second Wild Card spot in the National League, thanks to yet another San Diego Padres loss. The Bad News - The Cincinnati Reds are 16.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers for the right to host the one-game Wild Card playoff, a number that’s indicative of just how much better the Dodgers have been throughout the course of this season.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Sonny Gray
chatsports.com

Jesse Winker begins rehab assignment, potentially could rejoin Cincinnati Reds this week

PITTSBURGH – A struggling Cincinnati Reds offense may receive a major boost in their lineup this week. Jesse Winker, sidelined for the past month with an intercostal strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He started hitting on the field last weekend, the last step as he ramped up toward games.
MLB
Red Reporter

Cincinnati Reds activate Jesse Winker, place Tyler Naquin on 10-day IL

The seven-series losing streak the Cincinnati Reds are riding at the moment has them backed into the corner and fighting for their playoff lives, but as of today, they’re officially getting back one of their leaders. The Cincinnati Reds have officially activated OF Jesse Winker off the 10-day IL after...
MLB
Springfield News Sun

Winker returns to Reds after missing 28 games

The Cincinnati Reds activated outfielder Jesse Winker, who has not played since Aug. 15, on Friday before the start of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park. » HAL McCOY: Small ball helps Reds end four-game losing streak. Winker, who started the All-Star Game...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Il#Cardinals#The National League
FanSided

Reds roster demands Jesse Winker starts in center field tonight

With Jesse Winker starting Friday’s game in center field, the outfield defense may appear to be the weakest it’s been all year. However, with the Cincinnati Reds roster constraints David Bell is dealing with tonight, starting Winker in center field is not only advisable, it’s necessary. Bell has run out...
MLB
Springfield News Sun

McCoy: Winker eager to help Reds in playoff chase

Jesse Winker watched Thursday afternoon’s Cincinnati-Pittsburgh game on a TV in the visitor’s clubhouse in Memphis. There was an itch, an itch that needed scratching. At 3 o’clock, it was time for the Louisville Bats to take batting practice and Winker came to a decision. “You know what, man? Screw...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Jesse Winker could return Friday vs. Dodgers; Tyler Naquin expected to land on IL

PITTSBURGH – Jesse Winker went hitless in his first five at-bats on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville, but the results are secondary to the way his rib cage is feeling. He played three innings Tuesday, five innings Wednesday and he was scheduled to play Thursday night. If all goes well Thursday night, he could be back in the Cincinnati Reds lineup as early as Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Reds: The insurmountable task of overcoming Jesse Winker’s absence

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Jesse Winker (33) walks to the dugout. The Cincinnati Reds were humming right along until Jesse Winker hit the IL with an intercostal injury in mid-August. The loss of their All-Star outfielder has left the Redlegs searching for answers and finding none. The Reds have lost...
MLB
chatsports.com

Jesse Winker leaves Cincinnati Reds game vs. Dodgers after hit by pitch

Jesse Winker admitted he wasn't 100% when he returned to the Cincinnati Reds lineup, but he knew how badly he wanted to be a part of a playoff race. Winker was forced to exit early from Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was hit by a pitch on his elbow guard in the eighth inning by reliever Brusdar Graterol, but he appeared to grimace when he swung at the previous pitch.
MLB
redlegnation.com

Reds call up TJ Friedl, place Winker and Akiyama on the injured list

The Cincinnati Reds have made a bunch of roster moves today. The team called up outfielder TJ Friedl from Triple-A Louisville and added him to the 40-man roster in the process. Cincinnati also activated reliever Art Warren who had been rehabbing in Triple-A with the Bats. On the flip side of those moves the team has placed outfielders Jesse Winker and Shogo Akiyama on the injured list. Winker is back on the list with another intercostal strain – the same injury he just returned from – and Akiyama is on the injured list with a hamstring strain. The move for Akiyama is retroactive to yesterday.
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

Nightengale: Eight thoughts on the Cincinnati Reds as Jesse Winker returns

Jesse Winker was scheduled to play in a Triple-A rehab game in Memphis on Thursday, but he nixed it after he watched the Cincinnati Reds win their final game in Pittsburgh. There was no Michael Jordan “I’m back” fax, but he jumped into a car with minor-league hitting coordinator C.J. Gillman for the six-hour drive back to Cincinnati.
MLB
SportsGrid

Joey Votto Out of Reds Lineup Sunday vs. Dodgers

The Cincinnati Reds announce first baseman Joey Votto will sit out of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. https://twitter.com/Reds/status/1439583337157480453. A scheduled day off for 15-year veteran Votto last played in a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers Saturday, going 1-for-1 with three walks. Playing 119 games this season, a regular fixture in Cincinnati’s lineup, Votto is hitting .265 with a .372 OBP and 30 home runs.
MLB
masnsports.com

Game 153 lineups: Nats at Reds

The Nationals have finally completed the National League East portion of their 2021 schedule. They played all 76 required games against the Braves, Mets, Phillies and Marlins, going a combined 30-46 along the way. (Not great, obviously.) So what’s left on the slate? Three series against non-division opponents: the Reds, Rockies and Red Sox.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy