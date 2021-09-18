CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local bird deaths due to window strikes, sea level rise

By NANCY J. SEMON STAFF WRITER
yoursun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading cause of death to birds is primarily due to collisions with windows. However, moving vehicles and attacks by cats aren’t far behind, according to Florida Museum of Natural History researchers. For offshore birds, malnourishment was the leading cause of death, due to fluctuations in fish numbers as a...

yankodesign.com

Floating Architecture that are the sustainable solution we need to survive the rising sea level crises!

Global warming is no joke, and with climate change becoming a reality, and sea levels steadily rising, there may come a time when floating structures may be the only kind of architecture that can exist. We will have to make the shift from land to water, but hopefully not anytime soon. And architects are taking this task extremely seriously! They’re getting even more creative and inventive with floating architecture! Hotels, cinemas, man-made islands, and even greenhouses can be seen idly floating on water bodies all over the world. And I do believe there is something truly extraordinary about a structure seamlessly floating on water without any real support. It’s a mystery to me, and I’m always trying to dive into the science of it. And, we’ve curated a collection of designs to celebrate these architectural wonders! From the world’s first solar-powered luxury yacht which is actually a floating villa to a prefabricated floating sauna – these floating structures are the sustainable solutions we need to fight rising sea levels in the future!
VISUAL ART
baconsrebellion.com

Development and Sea-Level Rise in the Tarheel State

People love living on the water. They just can’t get enough of it. If they can’t afford to live on the waterfront, they will pay a premium just to live near it. Signs of the human proclivity for water views are evident all around Beaufort, N.C. (pronounced Bow-fort, not Bew-fort), a waterfront town of 4,000 to 5,000. The heart of Beaufort is a charming hamlet dating back to the 1700s. The walkable small-town core with restaurants, boutiques, marinas and quaint historical buildings is the nucleus from which development radiates in all directions.
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

Why groundwater flooding is becoming a threat to coastal cities as sea levels rise

While concerns over sea-level rise have typically focused on the ocean washing over previously dry land, higher seas also raise the coastal groundwater table — and that could expose far more Californians and their property to climate-change effects than overland flooding. Miami is already experiencing such groundwater flooding. The Atlantic...
LONG BEACH, CA
earth.com

Sea ice levels complicate predictions of future climate change

A new study published in the journal Nature Geoscience has revealed that fluctuations in sea ice levels have been interconnected with periodic algae blooms and weather events linked to El Nino over the past twelve millennia. By examining 170 meters of marine sediment cores extracted from Adélie Land in Antarctica...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

How much will our oceans warm and cause sea levels to rise this century? We’ve just improved our estimate

Knowing how much sea levels are likely to rise during this century is vital to our understanding of future climate change, but previous estimates have generated wide ranges of uncertainty. In our research, published today in Nature Climate Change, we provide an improved estimate of how much our oceans are going to warm and its contribution to sea level rise, with the help of 15 years’ worth of measurements collected by a global array of autonomous underwater sampling floats.
GLOBAL WARMING
Public Radio International PRI

Komodo dragons are now endangered due to habitat loss and sea-level rise

Komodo dragons are fearsome creatures. They can grow up to 10-feet long, have forked tongues and venomous saliva, and can take down animals as big as a horse. But now- the dragons are the ones under threat. The IUCN, an international conservation body, has put the Komodo Dragon on its endangered species list, citing the threat of sea-level rise and habitat destruction. The animal is only found in a small part of Indonesia. The World's host Marco Werman spoke to one of the lizard's staunchest defenders, Gerardo Garcia who works at the Chester Zoo in the UK and collaborates with the Indonesian non-governmental organization, the Komodo Survival Program.
ANIMALS
Citrus County Chronicle

Prepare now for rising sea levels

Since I started the One Rake at a Time project in 2009, we have been working very diligently cleaning up and restoring King's Bay over the past 12 years. Looking back now, I find it amazing how much energy was mustered to keep the project going. I am very glad that other people in the community also stepped up to help clean and restore the springs along the Nature Coast in a few other locations. All of our fresh water springs are important. We are a great example.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
eenews.net

Scientists flood forests to mimic rising seas

EDGEWATER, Md. — In a forest dense with maple, beech and poplar trees just a few miles from the Chesapeake Bay, researchers are simulating a flood of the future. Using a web of PVC pipes and rubber hoses, they inundate sections of woodland half the size of a football field to study how the trees might respond to climate change and its effects — namely rising seas and torrential downpours.
EARTH SCIENCE
NBC Miami

Hundreds of Migrating Birds Died in NYC Skyscraper Strikes This Week — But Why?

Hundreds of birds migrating through New York City this week died after crashing into the city's glass towers, a mass casualty event spotlighted by an NYC Audubon volunteer's tweets showing the World Trade Center littered with bird carcasses. This week's avian death toll was particularly high, but bird strikes on...
ANIMALS
Telegraph

Mystery of the sea birds gathering on Britain's coastlines and rivers who are starving to death

Thousands of guillemots and razorbills have descended on Britain’s coastlines, with some even spotted 10 miles up rivers, in a mystery gathering of seabirds. The birds, which usually live on craggy cliff-faces and remote islands, have been spotted in large numbers on the Tyne in central Newcastle, as well as on the Tees, and on beaches and rivers from Aberdeenshire to North Yorkshire.
ANIMALS
oakpark.com

West Nile virus cause of bird deaths

A number of dead birds in Oak Park has caused confusion and concern among village residents. They were not flattened by cars but appear outwardly to be healthy-looking birds. What’s killing Oak Park’s birds is West Nile virus-carrying mosquitoes. The same irritating creature whose bites result in itchy, red welts...
OAK PARK, IL
WPBF News 25

Martin County tackling sea level rise

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Martin County officials are working on several projects that will help them prepare for future sea level rise. It's all part of the county's new resiliency plan to combat king tides and potential coastal area flooding. Weather headlines: Tropical Depression 18 forms in the Atlantic. The...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Phys.org

Melting of polar ice shifting Earth itself, not just sea levels

The melting of polar ice is not only shifting the levels of our oceans, it is changing the planet Earth itself. Newly minted Ph.D. Sophie Coulson and her colleagues explained in a recent paper in Geophysical Research Letters that, as glacial ice from Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands melts, Earth's crust beneath these land masses warps, an impact that can be measured hundreds and perhaps thousands of miles away.
EARTH SCIENCE
earth.com

Sea levels are rising at an alarming rate

According to a new report funded and published by the Copernicus Marine Service, sea levels around the world are rising at an alarming rate due to climate change. Through ocean measurements, satellite observations, and computer modelling, a team of 150 scientists from 30 renowned European institutions reported annual sea-level rises of 0.12 inches, which are higher than any of those observed in the last century.
ENVIRONMENT
audacy.com

Several BART lines at risk of rising Bay Area sea levels

Climate change has affected almost everyone’s way of life this year, from the scorching temperatures in the Pacific Northwest to the torrential downpour from storms on the East Coast. And the Bay Area’s transit agencies are not immune to the changes, and may not survive the wildly changing weather patterns...
TRAFFIC
yoursun.com

Red tide still blooming, but miles offshore

ENGLEWOOD — From most reports, Friday proved a relatively good day for beachgoers. “If you can see out there, there’s a rainbow (offshore in the Gulf),” Mark Timchula said in his daily video report from Englewood Beach. Timchula is better known as the “Beach Guy” for his beach umbrella and chair rentals.
SCIENCE
foxbangor.com

Project looks at sea levels in 5 Maine coastal communities

BELFAST — US Harbors is participating in a pilot program for long-term monitoring of sea levels in Maine’s coastal areas. “We wanted to find out if there was a solution that small communities could implement and afford in their municipal budgets,” said Anastasia Fischer, president of US Harbors. The weather...
MAINE STATE
marthastewart.com

How to Identify Your Local Birds by Their Songs and Calls

This is a rewarding hobby that gets you more in touch with nature. In the spring and summer of 2020, when stay at home orders were first issued in response to the pandemic, many people who didn't know a sparrow from a seagull suddenly became backyard birders. Who could blame them? Being in a safe space, binoculars in hand, looking and listening for chirping birds was an excellent way to relieve stress and feel happier. Today, birding remains a favorite hobby for almost 50 million people in the United States—and they're folks of all ages. Here's how to get started identifying birds by sight and sound.
ANIMALS
goodmenproject.com

365 Days of Climate Awareness 13 – Eustatic Sea Level

Eustatic sea level is the average height of the ocean as calculated from the center of the earth. This isn’t something we can measure directly so it requires some geodetic modeling. (Geodesy is defined as the study of Earth’s shape, gravitational field and orientation in space, and it relies heavily on satellite data.)
ENVIRONMENT

