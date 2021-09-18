CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

purexbox.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(You can select up to 10 answers) Still playing Psychonauts 2. Starting Dishonoured straight after, will probably keep me going until Back 4 Blood next month. Sold my digital ps5 and bought a disk version and rented Demon souls, Returnal, Godfall and it takes two so il going to be mega busy this weekend, plus I've still got tales of Arise to play, I also need to finish monster hunter stories 2 and state of decay 2's single player and start psychonauts 2.

www.purexbox.com

BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Can You Play Deathloop Offline?

Deathloop has made its mark on the gaming community with diverse gameplay, meticulously crafted level design, and one-of-a-kind time loops for players to revel within the electrifying combat among so much more. Needless to say, you will be wanting to jump into the experience as soon as possible to begin your great journey through Blackreef. With the rise of games making players be online to play through even the single-player stories, you may be wondering if Deathloop can be played offline.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Here’s what you need to know about the Weekend 2 of the Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta

All players, get ready for weekend two of the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta!. Following a great first weekend, the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta is preparing to provide all players with one more week of action and testing before the final edition is launched on November 5th. The second weekend of the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta will be from September 16 to September 18, depending on the platform, and will include either the open beta or early access to the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

What Difficulty Should You Play Kena: Bridge of Spirits On?

Wondering what difficulty you should choose when playing Kena: Bridge of Spirits? Here’s everything you need to know. Kena: Bridge of Spirits has four difficulty levels. Three of them are available from the outset, but the fourth, a master difficulty, is only available once you’ve completed the game. But when you’re jumping in for the first time, which difficulty should you choose?
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

How To Play Xbox Games Offline

How do you play your Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S games offline when Xbox Live is down? It can be annoying when it happens, especially when it roadblocks a ton of your games and essentially turns your console into a glorified blu-ray player for a few hours. Luckily, there’s a workaround so even if you’re hit with some pesky Xbox Live issues, you can still dive into your favourite single-player games.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Deals: 250+ Games Included In This Week's Xbox Sales (September 21-28)

It's time for another set of weekly Xbox deals! This week's selection is actually mostly carried over from last week, with the Optimized for Next-Gen, Xbox Game Studio and THQ Nordic sales still running until September 28. That said, we do have a hundred-or-so new additions in the form of...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Shopkeeping sim Potion Craft is the top-selling game on Steam

Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator proved to be a hit during a previous Steam Game Festival with its free demo, and now that the game has launched into Early Access, it’s keeping the momentum going. Potion Craft has garnered some impressive early player numbers, and it’s currently outselling some massive games on Steam.
FIFA
The Independent

15 best PS5 games for every kind of player, from ‘Deathloop’ to ‘Demon’s Souls’

The PlayStation 5 is almost a year old, but in that time it’s already amassed a small collection of must-play exclusives. But for the most part – and thanks to the console’s excellent backwards compatibility with previous-generation titles – most of the best games on PS5 right now also happen to be the best games on PS4.While your existing collection of PS4 games won’t look any better running on PS5, a handful of classic titles, such as God of War and Control, have been specially adapted for the new console to improve their performance, loading times and visuals. Some PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Exhilarating Sci-Fi Adventure Chorus Launches On Xbox This December

It's been a long time since we last heard about Chorus. This year has pretty much been radio silent on the upcoming space adventure, but not only do we have new information about the game, we also have a release date. Chorus will be launching for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on December 3.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Poll: What's Your Verdict On The Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta?

Well, Call of Duty: Vanguard's Open Beta on Xbox has been eventful to say the least. The issues started with the pre-order beta last week, where it was discovered that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S versions were suffering from major visual bugs when running at 120fps, and there have been reports of issues at 60fps as well.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Video: Here’s 11 Minutes Of Battle Royale Gameplay In Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a ton of previews ahead of its launch, with Playground Games revealing new information every week. The latest has focused (partly) on the Eliminator mode, accompanied by 11 minutes of new gameplay. Originally added to Forza Horizon 4 post-launch, the popular mode - which is...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Surprise! Castlevania Advance Collection Is Now Available On Xbox

Following its appearance at the Nintendo Direct last night, Castlevania Advance Collection has shadow dropped onto Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S after becoming the worst kept secret for the past few months. Listed on the Microsoft Store for £15.99 / $19.99, the collection comes bundled with...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

25 best Nintendo Switch games for every type of player

The Nintendo Switch is an immensely versatile games console. Besides its physical form – meaning that you can easily play it on the go as well as plug it into your TV – it also has a plethora of different games to ensure there’s truly something for every taste.And with the Nintendo Switch OLED model launching in October, there’s no better time to dive into the console’s best. However, it can be intimidating to know where to begin.Fortunately, there’s one fairly foolproof way of knowing you’re onto a winner. If the game is made by Nintendo itself, and therefore considered...
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Scavengers, A Shooter From Ex-Halo Devs, Is Running An Xbox Alpha Test

Scavengers is an upcoming free-to-play shooter coming to Xbox coming from ex-Halo developers, and you can apply to enter the closed alpha now ahead of its launch. Players are able to dive in early and check out the game, providing feedback before the final release in the future. Anyone interested is able to register for the closed alpha now on a first-come, first-served basis, with console keys arriving soon.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected Has Suffered Some Launch Issues On Xbox

Diablo 2: Resurrected launched yesterday, and while many long time fans have been excited to jump in, it hasn't been without a few day one issues. Users have reported not being able to log in, connectivity problems and even losing their save data entirely. The issues seem to stem from...
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

The 10 Best Nintendo Switch Controllers to Kick Any Gaming Session Up a Notch

The Nintendo Switch is an extremely versatile system. Not only can you play it in handheld mode with its two detachable Joy-Con controllers attached on both sides, but you can dock it at home and play on your TV for a super-sized view of your game. It’s really up to you which Nintendo Switch controller you choose to play with. If you decide to play with your Switch docked, you can opt to play with a variety of different controllers aside from the included Joy-Cons, each of which can be perfectly suited to the games you love. For small hands to...
VIDEO GAMES

