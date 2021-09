Longtime subscriber, enjoy the paper. It’s time for Gary Horton to go. Seems every other letter to the editor complains about his inane columns, and rightfully so. He jumped the shark months ago when he wrote about what a “role model” Katie Hill is; this about the woman who is the biggest embarrassment in the history of contemporary Santa Clarita Valley politics. Anyone who has to pay the other parties’ legal fees in a case like she did, especially a woman, was REALLY in the wrong and got what she deserved. She and her inexplicable “autobiography” should not be heard from ever again.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO