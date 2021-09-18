Here’s the first look at Nintendo Switch’s OLED model ‘in the wild’
Nintendo’s new Switch OLED model went on public display for the first time in Japan on Friday, offering the first chance to see the revision outside of promotional shots. Switch OLED Model is currently on display in Nintendo’s Tokyo retail store and some electronics chains such as Yodobashi Camera, and Japan-based social media users have already started to share their pictures of the console.www.videogameschronicle.com
Comments / 0