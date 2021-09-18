CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jennifer reflects on Venice trip in latest post

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 18 (ANI): Seems like Oscar winner Ben Affleck has received rave reviews from his lady love Jennifer Lopez as she praised the film while reflecting on her recent Venice trip, in a social media post. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiled of...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
codelist.biz

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in love with Venice: New pictures

The love comeback of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was one of the celebrity sensations in 2021. Now the two of them spend a few romantic days in Venice and let us share in their love happiness. The canals, the gondolas, St. Mark’s Basilica: Venice is more than a romantic...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Shows Up To The VMAs In Plunging Cut-Out Crop Top & Mini-Skirt

Jennifer Lopez made a surprise appearance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards when she appeared on stage to present Olivia Rodrigo with ‘Song of the Year’. Jennifer Lopez, 52, is back in New York after her viral red carpet moment at the Venice Film Festival, and she surprised everyone by appearing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer stepped out in a leather lace-up crop top, which exposed her toned abs, as she presented newcomer Olivia Rodrigo with “Song of the Year.” She paired her top with a sequin-embellished mini skirt and towering, nude stilettos. Of course, JLo looked ultra glam with her hair styled in loose waves and a smokey eye makeup.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
talesbuzz.com

Ben Affleck Defends Jennifer Lopez From An Overzealous Fan At The Venice Airport!

Ben Affleck is not letting anyone get close to Jennifer Lopez on his watch!. On Saturday, the 49-year-old quickly jumped to protect his girlfriend after an overzealous fan holding a camera got a little too close for comfort to the 52-year-old singer while they were on their way out of Venice. It is unclear what the mask-less person’s intentions were. However, he seemingly appeared wanting a selfie with the stars. But Affleck was not in the mood for that! When the male somehow got past their security detail and rushed towards the two, the Argo director immediately stepped in front of the guy as Jen stepped back from the situation.
CELEBRITIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner’s ex, reflects on their marriage.

Scott Foley, Jennifer Garner’s ex, reflects on their marriage. In a rare interview about his previous wife, Jennifer Garner’s ex-husband Scott Foley opened out about their marriage. In the early 2000s, the actor and director, who is renowned for his appearances in Scrubs and Scandal, was married to the actress...
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan Get Confessional in First Look at George Clooney’s ‘The Tender Bar’

There are more than a few surprises coming for awards watchers and film fans this Christmas. George Clooney’s latest, “The Tender Bar,” looks to be one of them. Amazon Studios will release the film in select theaters on Dec. 17, the studio announced Wednesday, followed by a nationwide rollout on Dec. 22. Amazon Prime Video members will have access to the film on Jan. 7. Clooney is back in the director’s chair for this adaptation of J.R. Moehringer’s memoir of the same name. Ben Affleck stars alongside Tye Sheridan (“Ready Player One”), Christopher Lloyd and Lily Rabe (“American Horror Stories”). Oscar winner...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Georges Hobeika
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Nicole Holofcener
Person
Matt Damon
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas: are they engaged yet?

Did Oscar winner Ben Affleck and Cuban actress Ana de Armas get engaged? That’s the part of the rumors. Oscar winner Ben Affleck (48, “Argo”) and Cuban actress Ana de Armas (32, “Knives out”) have been a couple since the beginning of the year – and apparently they are deeply in love. This was last shown by a couple photo that the 32-year-old posted on Instagram on the occasion of Affleck’s birthday. The two of them shine like one another. And after less than a year of relationship, the first engagement rumor is already making the rounds, because De Armas showed up with a suspicious ring on her finger.
CELEBRITIES
wantedinmilan.com

Jennifer Lopez Snubs Venice Film Festival Host

Jennifer Lopez received the greeting of the event's host Serena Rossi on the red carpet. After a handshake, the Italian actress started talking to the famous singer who, however, snubbed her, turning her back. Serena Rossi felt out of place and walked away. The whole thing was caught on camera...
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Jennifer Aniston reflects on “brutal” ‘Friends’ reunion

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the Friends Reunion special which aired earlier this year, describing the experience as “brutal”. Speaking on Rob Lowe’s Literally podcast, Aniston admitted that the highly-anticipated reunion with co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer was surprisingly intense. “Going back...
CELEBRITIES
locusmag.com

Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–“Time As A Technology”

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Ani#Hustlers
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
97.9 The Beat

The Baddest Bride! Rap Star Trina Announces Engagement

Trina, veteran rap queen and star of Love & Hip Hop Miami, has just revealed on social media that she’s on her way down the aisle soon after announcing her engagement. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The self-proclaimed “Baddest B**ch” will...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Mint Green Dress As She Holds Hands With Jay-Z On Portofino Date Night — Photos

Beyonce stepped out in a pastel green mini dress with towering pumps for a romantic night with Jay-Z. See the gorgeous pics!. Beyonce, 39, and JAY-Z, 51, have been spotted out-and-about in Portofino while yachting around Europe. The A-listers were photographed walking hand-in-hand while heading to dinner in the Italian village on September 11. Bey rocked a mint green mini dress with a matching jacket and towering green pumps while Jay-Z donned a white jacket and black pants along with white sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Empire

Actor Michael K Williams Dies, Aged 54

An actor with a rich, varied career and a notable presence in both drama and comedy, has died. Michael Kenneth Williams was 54. Born in 1966 in Brooklyn and raised in the Vanderveer Projects in East Flatbush, Williams' first gigs in entertainment included work as a dancer for the likes of Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Crystal Waters, George Michael and Madonna. But that wasn't where his true passion lay, and he pursued acting, participating in several productions of the La MaMA Experimental Theatre, the prestigious National Black Theatre Company and the Theater for a New Generation directed by Mel Williams.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy