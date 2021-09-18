Australia hints at rejecting China's proposal to sign TPP

The United States on Friday praised Taiwan's record as a candidate to join a trans-Pacific trade deal and criticized Beijing for stepping up jet incursions near the island. Taiwan, a self-governing democracy claimed by Beijing, formally sought Thursday to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) after years of lobbying following communist China's own application for membership. The vast trade pact is a successor to the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which was championed by the United States until former president Donald Trump withdrew in 2017, calling it bad for workers. President Joe Biden's administration, which is close to organized labor, has made clear it is not rushing to rejoin and the State Department acknowledged it had no formal say in the Chinese and Taiwanese applications.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 13 HOURS AGO