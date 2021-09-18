CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Australia hints at rejecting China's proposal to sign TPP

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanberra [Australia] September 18 (ANI): Canberra on Friday gave hints that it will not accept the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) proposal from China unless Beijing removes 'additional' tariffs imposed on imports from Australia. The hints came from Australian Minister for trade and investment Dan Tehan after he said that they want...

