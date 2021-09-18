CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Bear Seen in the Truckee River at Wingfield Park, Downtown Reno

KTVN.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bear was spotted crossing the Truckee River through Wingfield Park in downtown Reno this morning around 6:30am. We have a call out to the Nevada Department of Wildlife for more information. A 2 NEWS viewer recorded this video and sent it in. Thanks to Derek Smith for sharing. His original Facebook post can be found here https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/ad1a9793/aE04VpcY7BGoOBIUh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMrDerekpaul.

www.ktvn.com

Cill Preciado
6d ago

His home is on fire. He more than likely followed the river down to Reno. Please don't shoot him!

