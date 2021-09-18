Bear Seen in the Truckee River at Wingfield Park, Downtown Reno
A bear was spotted crossing the Truckee River through Wingfield Park in downtown Reno this morning around 6:30am. We have a call out to the Nevada Department of Wildlife for more information. A 2 NEWS viewer recorded this video and sent it in. Thanks to Derek Smith for sharing. His original Facebook post can be found here https://link.spamstopshere.net/u/ad1a9793/aE04VpcY7BGoOBIUh3soMg?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMrDerekpaul.www.ktvn.com
