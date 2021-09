Daniel Bell-Drummond and Darren Stevens propelled Kent into the Vitality Blast final and a showdown with Somerset on Saturday night after a 21-run victory over Sussex at Edgbaston.Bell-Drummond took centre stage at the top of the order with a stylish 82 from 51 balls while Stevens, who won this competition with Leicestershire in 2004, showed plenty of guile to help Kent post 168 for eight.The 45-year-old struck 47 not out from 28 balls and then snared David Wiese with his first ball in the reply, with Sussex’s chase undermined by the regular clatter of wickets as they stumbled to 147...

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO