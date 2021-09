Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor wasn’t the prettiest of performances, but sometimes you’ve got to gut ‘em out for the points. I actually think the Gunners put in a solid shift and would probably rate them higher than most would. The defense played quite well and the attack was nearly clicking. I like that Mikel Arteta chose an ambitious, attacking lineup, and I’m hopeful the cohesion will come with time.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO