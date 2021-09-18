CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa DNR investigating fatal incident at Bellevue State Park

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa – At 4:21 a.m. on Sept. 18, local authorities were notified about an individual who had fallen from a bluff at Bellevue State Park located in Bellevue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The situation continues to be under investigation by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff, Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Fire Department and Maquoketa Police Department assisted with the incident.

Bellevue State Park remains open for visitors.

