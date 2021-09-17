CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saucon Valley Manor

aplaceformom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Saucon Valley Manor, we pride ourselves in being an all-inclusive community offering multiple levels of care depending on your needs. We’re locally owned and operated and strive to provide quality services unsurpassed in the industry. Our highly-trained care professionals aim to ensure residents’ safety and happiness. Whether you need long-term or short-term care, our specialized services can match all of your needs. You’re in exceptional hands when you call Saucon Valley Manor home.

www.aplaceformom.com

themunchonline.com

435 Manor Pl NW

3BR/1.5BA Single Family House - Columbia Heights - A beautiful two story town home located in the heart of Columbia Heights/Petworth Area. This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs and carpet in the bedrooms. It boasts elegant and recent renovations and stainless steel appliances, and Central AC. Amenities include a rear deck, 2 off street parking spots, and a plantable garden. The property is a 7 min walk from the Georgia Ave/Petworth Station. Its a quick walk away from local park, pool, grocery - Safeway, cafes, restaurants and bars, Best Buy, and Target.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
townline.org

LETTERS: Sad day at Country Manor

It is with a sad heart, tear in my eye and a lump in my throat that must let people know how heart breaking it is with the closing of what was one of the best nursing homes, or assisting living facilities around. That, of course, is Country Manor Nursing Home, in Coopers Mills. Words cannot describe the loving care given to its patients. I can attest to it as my beloved wife Diane was a patient there for the last two years. Over those years I never saw such devotion to their tasks as everybody at Country Manor. From top to bottom they made, at least for me, every day that I visited was like visiting old friends, which over the years they became. As I hugged and kissed my wife goodbye today on her journey to another facility, I am pleased to hear that some from Country Manor will be going where she is going. I could list everybody I knew but would take up too much space and want this letter to be published or at least hope so. I hope and pray as Governor Janet Mills releases that $146 million, she allocates some for nursing homes. Perhaps if she had done so earlier the labor shortages that is causing all these closings wouldn’t have happened.
COOPERS MILLS, ME
evangelinetoday.com

Heritage Manor News: Residents’ rights

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) Residents’ rights are guaranteed by the federal 198 nursing home reform law. The law requires nursing homes to “promote and protect...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
News 12

Briarcliff Manor SPCA opens new $9 million rescue center

The Westchester SPCA at Briarcliff Manor has a brand new look. "I've really seen the transformation from old, ancient buildings that were literally held together by zip ties and bungie cords to this incredible, beautiful building,” says executive director Shannon Laukuf. Each room was designed to feel like home. Room...
BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY
evangelinetoday.com

Heritage Manor News: Happy Grandparent’s Day

(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Patricia Duplechin, resident activity director at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Ville Platte. This column runs every Sunday in The Gazette.) Happy Grandparent’s Day today, to all individuals that have grandchildren, great-grandchildren or great-great-grandchildren. Myself, I am blessed to have my share...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Brown Daily Herald

Residents detail systemic issues at Fox Point Manor

Fox Point Manor, a public housing apartment complex located at 575 Wickenden St., is known to some residents as “Purgatory Palace” and “Fox Point Penitentiary.” One resident described living there in no uncertain terms: “Never in my life have I lived anywhere as bad as this.”. The Herald spoke with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
binghamtonhomepage.com

Hellstead Manor opens up for the season

HALLSTEAD, PA – Ghosts, ghouls and goblins are back as haunted attractions open up for the season. Hellstead Manor in Hallstead, Pennsylvania is set to open tomorrow night. The attraction is set in a haunted house and gives way to a long “woods walk,” which has expanded again for the 2021 season.
HALLSTEAD, PA
Wadena Pioneer Journal

Humphrey Manor residents enjoy afternoon stroll

In an afternoon complete with fun decorations, smiling residents and a dose of wind and sunshine, 15 Humphrey Manor residents strolled around the building. Some residents came with decorated walkers and fun outfits and others simply joined to stop the questioning of ‘Are you joining?’ The goal was to get residents outside for an activity instead of inside their apartments due to the pandemic, according to Wadena Housing and Redevelopment Authority executive director Maria Marthaler and Housing Programs Manager Tammy Trosdahl.
WADENA, MN
longislandadvance.net

Rechler ready to redevelop Mediterranean Manor

Greybarn’s Patchogue proposed site plans were officially submitted to the Town of Brookhaven for East Main Street and Evergreen Avenue. The East Patchogue Rechler proposal is slated for the current Mediterranean Manor and 293 East Main Street, which has been vacant and boarded since a fire in 2019. The proposed...
PATCHOGUE, NY
WNDU

Community concerned over future of Portage Manor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Concerns over the future of Portage Manor today stalled efforts to build new homes on the vast campus there. Eight people spoke against the idea at a morning meeting of the St. Joseph County Commissioners. Portage Manor is the county ‘home.’ It’s owned and operated...
SOUTH BEND, IN
erienewsnow.com

Demolition Starts on Pleasant Ridge Manor East

Demolition has started on the former Pleasant Ridge Manor East. The building has sat vacant since it closed six years ago. Plans to demolish the Millcreek Township building have been in the works at least since January 2019. The building is owned by Erie County government and has cost about...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Methow Valley News

Valley Life — Lower Valley

All week last week my news feed was flooded with weather reports of an ‘atmospheric river.’ Torrents of water were predicted to flow from the skies. I was gruntled, the opposite of disgruntled, looking forward to a pleasurable weekend filled with hot tea and book reading while rain flowed in rivulets on the windowpanes.
PATEROS, WA
Z107.3

‘Maineiac Manor’ Is Returning To The Bangor Mall In October

It's official! Your worst nightmare returns to Bangor next month!. After terrorizing people of all ages when Krampus came to visit last Christmas, the folks at Maineac Manor are set to return to the Bangor Mall for some frightening Halloween tricks and treats. Unfortunately, yearly local events such as The...
BANGOR, ME
Cape Gazette

5201D Pebble Lane - Hearthstone Manor - Milford

This 2 bedroom two full bath with an all season sunroom is just immaculate. The owner takes meticulous care of this 4 year old condo. There is a one car garage attached to the condo. The upgrades include the following. Tankless water heater, central dehumidifier, granite counter tops in the kitchen, upgraded kitchen cabinets, sprinklers throughout connected to the fired department, window coverings, hardwood flooring in the dining room, and extra tall toilet in the master bedroom. There is 7 years left on the HVAC warranty. There is also one additional parking space in the exterior lot. Since it is a condo all of the exterior areas of the building are taken care of by the HOA. Lawn care is also cared for. Super low taxes of $974- a year. Community amenities include outdoor pool, clubhouse, Conveniently located close to Milford, the new Bayhealth Sussex Campus hospital and close to the beaches.
MILFORD, DE
aplaceformom.com

Seasons Memory Care at Rolling Hills NOW OPEN

Choose the right level of support for your loved one at Seasons Memory Care at Rolling Hills. We are the sole stand-alone Memory Care community in the Torrance area, offering Respite Stays in addition to Memory Care. Our team is made up of experts skilled in dementia care. We focus on using the most up-to-date methods, treating our residents with true compassion in the process. We work with residents and their families to deliver customized care plans so every service is personal and each interaction is heartfelt.
Richmond.com

12149 Manor Glen Ln, Henrico, VA 23059

Beautiful North East Facing 5 bedroom 5 bath home ready for it's new owners. 4 levels of living space in which each floor takes on it's own character. The main level showcases pristine hardwood flooring, a formal living and dining room w/ surround sound. Kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, Island and backsplash. Large morning room gives off lots of natural lighting that flows into the open family room. Master bedroom is located on the 2nd level with it's on private en-suite a huge walk-in tiled shower and dual sinks. The other two bedrooms are nice size and offer lots of closet space. The third level is it's own private retreat featuring a large bedroom and 3 piece private bathroom. The finished walkup basement has a large recreation room, a wet bar area with granite counter tops, a 5th bedroom and full 3 piece bath. Backyard is an entertainer's dream! Equipped with a large paver patio area, a Gazebo and storage shed! HOA takes care of all of your exterior maintenance needs to include grass cutting, trimming of bushes and so much more. 2 car detached garage! Close proximity to all of the local shops, bars and award winning schools.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

