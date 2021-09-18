CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Access a million free, high-quality images for any project

By James Gelinas, Komando.com
komando.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent is the backbone of the internet — and few pieces of content are more important than graphics. They allow us to share what we’re feeling without words, create an atmosphere and attract bigger audiences. Tap or click here to learn some basic photo editing tricks that make anyone’s amateur photos look pro.

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

5 Online Photography Tools to Enhance the Quality of Your Images

Your pictures might not always come out the way you envisioned. Fortunately, there are many ways you can improve or retouch a shot, no matter how skilled you are as a photographer. One way is by using an online photo editor to enhance your image quality. These editors are great...
PHOTOGRAPHY
komando.com

Save space and boost productivity with this simple monitor trick

It wasn’t long ago that workstations consisted of single monitors, whether at work or home. Now you’ll find people using two or even three monitors and touting a rise in productivity. You probably have a limited amount of space on your desk, especially if you’re working at home. Multiple monitors...
ELECTRONICS
Photofocus

GoPro releases HERO10 Black, with increased image quality and 2x speed

Today, GoPro announced its new flagship camera, HERO10 Black, which features the company’s new high-performance GP2 processor. GP2 delivers breakthrough image quality and blistering video frame rates that enable HERO10 Black to capture life-like 5.3K video at 60 frames per second, 4K video at 120 frames per second and 2.7K video at an incredible 240 frames per second.
ELECTRONICS
MySanAntonio

Now you can convert any image into a sticker directly from WhatsApp

They will agree that one of the most attractive and fun tools to use within the famous instant messaging application are stickers . Although, the app itself offers default sticker packages or we can also create our own -but from external applications-; Now there is a probability that WhatsApp will allow us to convert any image into a sticker to be able to send it directly from the application and without using third-party apps.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Photography#Hackers#Stock Images#Computer System#Unsplash Unsplash Com
komando.com

How to keep what you do online private with just one click

Privacy is both pinnacle and pivotal in today’s online world. Without it, we are exposed to all kinds of snooping and malicious threats. The truth is, you never know who may be keeping virtual tabs on you. Whether it’s a hacker or scammer in the mall, a persistent three-letter government agency or even your creepy neighbor, you need to secure your web browsing. You need to protect your privacy with help from our sponsor, ExpressVPN.
INTERNET
komando.com

Change this one setting to get faster internet speeds

Slow internet speeds are incredibly frustrating. You pay a boatload of cash to your internet service provider, and your connection is spotty and slow. Many things could be causing delays in your connection speed. We’ll go over each of these things at the end of the article, but we’re going to focus on your DNS or domain name system for now.
INTERNET
The Phoblographer

Do Clear Filters Affect Image Quality? You’d Be Shocked at the Truth

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Years ago, photographers stopped using UV filters on their lenses. It affected image quality way too much, and we often didn’t need them. UV filters originally protected the image quality from UV rays. But lens technology became so good that they were no longer needed. So, they evolved to become protective filters. Essentially, if the front of your lens took a ding, the UV filter would protect it. In the past few years, photographers stopped using them. Indeed, when I started my career 14 years ago, I swore by UV filters. I remember them protecting my camera as it took a major tumble. But these days? Not so much. And believe it or not, clear filters can affect your image quality.
ENTERTAINMENT
komando.com

Quick tech tip: How to save a webpage as a PDF (as is or without the ads)

When you’re browsing the web, it’s easy to fall down fascinating rabbit holes. Sometimes, you come across a webpage that you want to save to your computer. Sure, you could copy the text or even take screenshots. Tap or click here to get the best screenshot tool for your computer....
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
programminglibrarian.org

Products To Create High-Quality Livestreams and Virtual Programs

Do you want your livestreams to look more professional? Whether you’re using Zoom, Facebook Live or YouTube, these tech products are relatively affordable, easy to use, and can greatly improve your virtual content. Matt Mazur, co-founder and director of Turtle Dance Music, shares tech products in a 10-minute video, or...
TECHNOLOGY
Cult of Mac

Save money on high-quality printer ink with 4inkjets

Productivity grinds to a halt when your printer runs out of ink. Suddenly, you can’t get a hard copy of a form or make handouts for a meeting. You can’t even make an “out to lunch” sign for your door when your printer runs dry, and scribbling the same thing on a sticky note never feels the same.
ELECTRONICS
mobihealthnews.com

'The value of AI is directly proportional to the data quality that you can access'

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the ways data integration can make a significant contribution and help to increase the quality of decision-making. This is especially pertinent in healthcare where clinical decision-makers face multiple barriers and challenges along the patient pathway. This last year has seen the NHS consider the challenge of how patient pathways can be improved and silos addressed. Data has been key to breaking down these organisational silos by providing information at the point of contact and then later once the patient has been discharged from care. MobiHealthNews explores how companies have strengthened patient pathways through data and artificial intelligence (AI).
HEALTH
notebookcheck.net

NVIDIA Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing (DLAA) set to boost image quality in The Elder Scrolls Online

During Zenimax’s Elder Scrolls Online update livestream, the company revealed that ESO will be the first game to feature NVIDIA’s upcoming DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing) technology: this essentially leverages DLSS technology to boost image quality without the latter’s upscaling component. Working For Notebookcheck. During Zenimax’s livestream presentation on updates for...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
Variety

Kinetix Takes Startup Challenge Top Prize as Experts Discuss Virtual Production at Zinemaldia & Technology

French software company Kinetix took home the €10,000 ($11,800) Startup Challenge prize from this year’s San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology sidebar, held at and in partnership with the Tabakalera, an international center of contemporary culture and technology based in the Spanish city. In addition to the cash prize, the company is offered space in an incubator for a year at one of the Basque Technology Park Network’s BICs (Business Innovation Centers) as well as access to funding of up to €500,000 ($590,000) for development. Kinetix has developed a set of AI-powered tools that offer 3D animators new methods to speed up the...
COMPUTERS
gamespew.com

EPOS H3 Hybrid Headset: High Quality and Versatile

Earlier this year, EPOS brought out the H3 headset. We reviewed it, and found it to be an excellent-quality headset. But EPOS has decided to tinker with it. The company’s latest headset, the H3 Hybrid, takes everything that made the H3 so good – its comfort, build quality and audio clarity – and adds to it to make a headset that’s better. A lot better in fact.
ELECTRONICS
towardsdatascience.com

High-quality sentence paraphraser using Transformers in NLP

Open-sourcing paraphraser trained on a custom dataset and T5 large model. The input to our program will be any English sentence - Four private astronauts launched to orbit by Elon Musk’s SpaceX returned to Earth Saturday evening, splashing down into the ocean off the east coast of Florida after a three-day mission.
COMPUTERS
komando.com

The internet finally answers its own cat questions

Cats have long been a part of internet culture. These cute felines have been the focus of many online questions since the inception of the internet. While answers to these questions have been elusive, the internet has finally gotten some answers. Watch next video Why women can see more colors...
PETS
ABC 4

Get free EASY access to this retirement planning toolkit

Janeen is joined by Brian Decker, Owner, and Founder of Decker Retirement Planning today to talk about what is involved in the Retirement Toolkit that is offered for FREE!. Brian gives us four things with the FREE Retirement Toolkit. First, you get A copy of his book, “The Decker Approach” where he describes in detail the planning process that Decker Retirement Planning has with each client. It also covers the 6 meetings of 90 minutes each and what they cover. This book is being offered for free.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy