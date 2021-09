For a few minutes on the first full Saturday of the college football season, Tulane had the country's attention. The Green Wave had rallied to within striking distance of No. 2 Oklahoma on the road, and following the second touchdown of the fourth quarter they recovered an onside kick. College football was on high alert. Quarterback Michael Pratt and his offense, which had carved up the Sooners through the air and out-scored the juggernaut 21-3 in the second half, had an opportunity to drive down the field and ruin national championship hopes for a blue blood program in the season's infancy.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO