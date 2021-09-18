CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland plans to have Tito manage in '22

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- The soon-to-be-Guardians are planning to have Terry Francona at the helm for their inaugural season. Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti explained on Saturday afternoon that Francona’s positive progression after his two recent procedures has the team leaning toward believing he’ll be back as the 2022 Cleveland manager. However, the organization knows it’s too soon to be definite, as his road to recovery is still lengthy.

