SAN DIEGO -- In a way, the fate of the National League West sits in the Padres' hands after all. Victor Caratini bounced a walk-off infield single in the 10th inning at Petco Park on Thursday afternoon, ending a dramatic 7-6 victory over the Giants. It snapped a five-game losing streak that has seen the Padres fade almost entirely from playoff contention. They remain six games behind the red-hot Cardinals in the race for the second NL Wild Card spot.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO