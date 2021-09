Date A Live has unfortunately delayed the release of its fourth season, but has at least debuted its first trailer to give fans an idea of what to expect! It was announced earlier this Spring that Date A Live would be returning for its fourth season following the end of its third season back in 2019. The curious thing about the fourth season announcement was that it was going to be animated by yet another new production studio entirely much like the first three seasons of the series so far. But while it was originally intended to release this year, unfortunately it's been delayed.

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO