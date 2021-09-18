Mersiv Shows Out on Mind-Melting Single "The Death Note": Listen

Whatever you do this weekend, do not sleep on this new one from Devin Hobdy and guitarist Corey Smith-West (aka Bathe). The Brooklyn duo has just released their new track "Bolero," and it's another incredible offering from the pair, who has also confirmed Thursday their new project Bicoastal is coming Oct. 15. The track is brimming with the Caribbean spirit at the core of their music, honoring their rich culture cultivated by Black and Brown communities.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO