Music

Mersiv Shows Out on Mind-Melting Single "The Death Note": Listen

By Niko Sani
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to continue his hot streak of innovative bass music tracks, Mersiv has returned with the final single from his hotly anticipated album, "The Death Note." Much like his previous work, "The Death Note" is a complex, intricately-layered concoction that speaks to Mersiv's refined production chops. His expertise and determination to change the fabric of freeform bass music are on full display, trapping listeners in an intricate web of haunting synths and spine-chilling bass patches. Yet again, the Louisiana native has crafted a mind-melting showstopper that only serves to reinforce his breakout potential.

IN THIS ARTICLE
