Premier League

Thomas Tuchel Outlines How He Makes Sure Not to Overwork Mason Mount

By Jago Hemming
Absolute Chelsea
 6 days ago

Thomas Tuchel has discussed how he manages Mason Mounts workload and how he avoids overworking him.

The England international has risen quickly in the Chelsea ranks having become a firm starter for the club after returning from a loan spell at Derby County in 2019.

Mount has made a total of 112 appearances, scoring 17 goals in a Blues jersey since 2019.

Since then he has been labelled 'Mr. Chelsea', being a key player in a variety of Chelsea matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9eaa_0c0N32eG00
SIPA USA

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Tuchel insisted he keeps a close high on Mount's work rate and his fitness levels.

"We were very careful with him in pre-season, he did not start the game against Villarreal and then he started against Crystal Palace straight away.

"Sometimes we are a bit worried but on the other side he seems to deal so good with all the minutes and all the load that he has that it’s sometimes very hard to leave him out because he looks fresh, he comes with a smile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efmSS_0c0N32eG00
SIPA USA

"I would be more concerned if his face was straight and you feel some fatigue also mentally, but I don’t feel it.

"We are happy that he’s here and we will be careful like always with him."

Tuchel is confident in his analysis of the 22-year-old's physical condition and that if he wasn't, he wouldn't play him so frequently.

He added: "If we make him play, everybody – himself, me, the staff – is convinced that he’s perfectly fit and he’s ready to play, and then we judge him on the same level like always.

"That’s life at a top club. You can never rest, you can never look back and you have to deliver."

The Independent

Thomas Tuchel reveals he thought Harry Kane would join Manchester City

Thomas Tuchel has admitted he expected Harry Kane to join Manchester City in the summer.The Chelsea boss revealed he never had any serious ambition to try to sign the Tottenham talisman, especially given the strong links to the Premier League champions.Pep Guardiola’s City pushed all summer to recruit Kane but never came close to striking a deal with Spurs Chelsea will head to north London on Sunday to face Kane and Tottenham, with Tuchel offering compelling insight into the summer’s biggest transfer that never was.Asked about City’s attempts to sign Kane, Tuchel replied: “I thought that this would happen.“We never...
Thomas Tuchel
Mason Mount
Absolute Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel Makes Tottenham Admission Regarding Injury News

Thomas Tuchel has discussed Tottenham Hotspur's injury concerns ahead of their clash with Chelsea on Sunday. The north Londoners are already without Japhet Tanganga following his dismissal against Crystal Palace. Speaking ahead of the clash, Tuchel discussed the opponent's injury concerns. Son Heung-Ming and Steven Bergwijn are doubts for the...
chatsports.com

Thomas Tuchel jokes that he wouldn't have bothered trying to defend Harry Kane or Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel joked he would have left defending against Romelu Lukaku and Harry Kane to others if he had to face either of the star strike duo. Chelsea manager Tuchel, a former defender in Germany's second and third tiers before injury forced him into a premature retirement, said the prolific pair would have been out of his league had he been tasked with trying to stop them.
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

