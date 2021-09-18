CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

Game day: Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

By Dustin Smith
inallkindsofweather.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinally, the day has come! Today the #11 Florida Gators will battle the #1 Alabama Crimson tide in a matchup of epic proportions. Florida fans circled this game in anticipation since the announcement came that Alabama would once again return to the Swamp. This is a game that could potentially be a program-defining victory for the Gators, and all eyes will be set on Gainesville for the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Gators. This includes the eyes of top recruits. Names like WR Evan Stewart, DL Walter Nolan, S Azareyeh Thomas, and TE Jaleel Skinner will be in the Swamp for this key matchup.

inallkindsofweather.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama football: Media reacts to Crimson Tide's performance vs. Mercer after Nick Saban's midweek comments

It's a tale that just about every college football fan has seen before: Don't expect Nick Saban to treat an FCS opponent with any less seriousness than the other teams on Alabama football's schedule. That was the case again this week, as Saban made known during his weekly press conference, and while the top-ranked Crimson Tide needed some time to get going against Mercer, it was ultimately business as usual as Alabama raced away for an 48-14 win.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Gainesville, AL
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Football
FanSided

Alabama Football: Final thoughts on Tide vs. Gators

We are approaching Alabama football’s first true test. So far this season, Alabama football has dominated against two non-SEC opponents. This will be the first true test of the 2021 season, and it will be on the road against the reigning SEC East champs. While Alabama has experience on both...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Crimson Tide#Florida Atlantic#American Football#Wr#Dl Walter Nolan#The Florida Gators#Gametime#Oregon Ducks#Ohio State Buckeyes
Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama Football vs Southern Miss Preview: When Crimson Tide has the Ball

While the Southern Miss offense has been objectively horrible over the first three games of the season, the Golden Eagle defense has been a rather solid unit. They held South Alabama to only 24 points of offense (with former South Carolina starter, Jake Bentley, at QB), shut out Grambling, and held Troy to 0 points at half time until falling apart in the second half against the Trojans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy