Game day: Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Finally, the day has come! Today the #11 Florida Gators will battle the #1 Alabama Crimson tide in a matchup of epic proportions. Florida fans circled this game in anticipation since the announcement came that Alabama would once again return to the Swamp. This is a game that could potentially be a program-defining victory for the Gators, and all eyes will be set on Gainesville for the matchup between the Crimson Tide and the Gators. This includes the eyes of top recruits. Names like WR Evan Stewart, DL Walter Nolan, S Azareyeh Thomas, and TE Jaleel Skinner will be in the Swamp for this key matchup.