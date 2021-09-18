CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Injury Lawyer: Roles and Responsibilities Explained

 6 days ago

A personal injury lawyer’s roles and responsibilities are to represent the injured party in a legal dispute. Personal injury lawyers can be found in all areas of law, but their primary focus is on tort law, which deals with civil wrongs or damages that result from intentional acts or negligence. These types of claims include medical malpractice, product liability, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and slip-and-fall cases. To become a successful personal injury lawyer you […]

How Does the Process of Personal Injury Claim Work?

If anyone gets badly injured in a road accident, you can easily claim personal injury insurance with the help of your attorney. The procedure seems confusing for several people. No one expects to get hurt in an accident. But if something happens, you must be ready to face it. The initial thing you need to do is to hire an experienced lawyer who can handle the case. He can help you to get the claim by managing your case with his knowledge and experience.
How To Properly File A Personal Injury Lawsuit

Is your personal injury case worth it? This is a question that many people ask themselves when they are injured and considering whether or not to file a lawsuit. In this blog post, we will discuss the steps you need to take to properly file a personal injury suit. We will also talk about what evidence you should gather, and how long it takes on average for such cases to settle.
Casper Personal Injury Attorney Michael Shickich selected to 2022 Best Lawyers

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper lawyer is being nationally awarded for his work. Michael Shickich was recognized in the 2022 edition of The Best Lawyers in America. This is the fourth year Shickich as received the recognition. Best Lawyers are decided by objective peer nominations and peer reviews. There is a selection process validated by courts and bar associations. Best Lawyers are required to continue excellent performances and are not allowed to pay a fee to be listed.
Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
Judges can’t ignore jury verdicts in deciding sentencing, N.J.’s top court rules

Judges cannot consider conduct defendants are acquitted of in deciding how to sentence them when they are found guilty of lesser offenses, the New Jersey Supreme Court ruled in a unanimous decision issued Thursday. The ruling came in the consolidated appeal of two defendants who were tried in unrelated cases that left three people dead […] The post Judges can’t ignore jury verdicts in deciding sentencing, N.J.’s top court rules appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
4 Guidelines to Selecting a Personal Injury Lawyer

Suffering injuries from accidents can be both emotionally and financially draining. Some injuries take months or even years to heal, which means continued hospital visits and time out of work with accumulating medical bills. If you were involved in an accident caused by another person’s negligence or while at work,...
Pick the Right Personal Injury Lawyer With These Hiring Tips

Personal injury cases can be a touchy subject. Because many personal injury claims are won or lost on the strength of the evidence, it is important to have a partner who knows how to maneuver through this process from start to finish. Choosing an attorney for your personal injury case...
Ways A Lawyer Can Help You Win A Personal Injury Case

Legal representation is important when someone has been injured in an accident. There are many reasons to hire a lawyer to handle a personal injury case, from ensuring that proper medical treatment is received to ensuring that all sources of compensation are pursued. Lawyers can also help increase the chances that an injured person will win their case by presenting evidence fairly, examining witnesses developed by opposing parties, assessing how strong or weak a given argument might be before bringing it up in court and negotiating for better outcomes until there is nothing left to negotiate.
