Courtney Thorne-Smith Says Getting Roasted by Norm Macdonald Was a 'Blessing'
One of Norm Macdonald's most celebrated moments was when he roasted Courtney Thorne-Smith and her Chairman of the Board co-star Carrot Top, and the Melrose Place star considers it one of the highlights of her career. The famous interview occurred on an episode of Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 1997 when both Macdonald and Thorne-Smith had appeared as guests. Footage of the interview was uploaded to YouTube by Team Coco after Norm's passing, and you can watch the hilarious video below.tvweb.com
