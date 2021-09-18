Courtney Thorne-Smith Says Getting Roasted by Norm Macdonald Was a 'Blessing'

There are a lot of puns and one-liners that people have likely been itching to put out there, and some might have even done so by now, but out of respect for Norm Macdonald and all he managed to do in his life, I’ll gladly refrain. The famed comedian was considered as one of those that still spoke his mind without worrying if what he was saying would be construed as less than PC, and as many know he had plenty to say during his career. Norm passed away recently after a battle with leukemia that he kept on the down-low since he didn’t want anyone thinking any less of him for his condition, or remembering him as infirm during his final days. The thing about this is that anyone who does show this kind of pity has already shown that they’re either a fair-weather fan or someone that hasn’t yet figured out that pitying a person in this instance isn’t going to be the miracle cure that brings them back to good health. That might sound blunt and mean, but it’s also honest and practical.

