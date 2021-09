On Jan. 3, 1867, nearly two years after the end of the Civil War, Frederick Douglass stood before a full house of hundreds of African Americans at Philadelphia’s National Hall. He had been invited to speak in a Black lecture series organized by William Still, famous for his work on the Underground Railroad. As recounted by the Philadelphia Daily Evening Telegraph , the celebrated African American singer Elizabeth Taylor Greenfield performed several arias before Douglass’s introduction. Douglass then took the stage to speak on the “ Sources of Danger to the Republic .” The Telegraph reported that he “was frequently interrupted by applause, and evidently made the best effort of his life.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 HOURS AGO