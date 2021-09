Administrators have put Derby’s chances of survival at 95 per cent and are already aware of six parties interested in purchasing the Championship club.The Rams confirmed the appointment of Andrew Hosking, Carl Jackson and Andrew Andronikou from Quantuma as joint administrators on Wednesday, which triggered an automatic 12-point deduction from the EFL Hosking and Jackson faced the media on Thursday and while both warned of a difficult road ahead, Hosking gave a very optimistic assessment of the club’s future.“My view is that there is going to be a 95 per cent probability this will be resolved and resolved certainly in...

