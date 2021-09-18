CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Injury Lawyer: Roles and Responsibilities Explained

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA personal injury lawyer’s roles and responsibilities are to represent the injured party in a legal dispute. Personal injury lawyers can be found in all areas of law, but their primary focus is on tort law, which deals with civil wrongs or damages that result from intentional acts or negligence. These types of claims include medical malpractice, product liability, wrongful death, motor vehicle accidents, and slip-and-fall cases.

KTEN.com

What to Search for When Hiring a Personal Injury Attorney?

Originally Posted On: https://lawsit.com/what-to-search-for-when-hiring-a-personal-injury-attorney/. Injuries can be traumatic and impact every aspect of life. If you or a loved one has been injured, it can be hard to come to terms with particularly if it affects your day-to-day life and ability to work. Whether you have had a workplace incident, you were in a car accident or injured from a slip, trip or fall, you could be entitled to compensation if the injury was not your fault.
chartattack.com

How Does the Process of Personal Injury Claim Work?

If anyone gets badly injured in a road accident, you can easily claim personal injury insurance with the help of your attorney. The procedure seems confusing for several people. No one expects to get hurt in an accident. But if something happens, you must be ready to face it. The initial thing you need to do is to hire an experienced lawyer who can handle the case. He can help you to get the claim by managing your case with his knowledge and experience.
rcnky.com

Op-Ed: Personal Responsibility Needed in the Jail and the Boardroom

The following op-ed is written by Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger, a member of the Kentucky Jailers Association. When an inmate is brought into our jail, the process of taking personal responsibility for actions begins. First, the accused/convicted offender must spend time behind bars because of their violation of the...
Independent Record

Personal responsibility requires personal sacrifice

An open letter to Governor Gianforte, Attorney General Knudsen, Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale:. Gentlemen, your were elected to serve the interests of all Montanans. Instead, you are actively promoting the interests of the Coronavirus. The policies you advocate will 1) perpetuate the Covid pandemic; 2) risk the public health; and, 3) compromise Montana’s economy.
Fresno Bee

Juror at center of Scott Peterson’s retrial efforts wants immunity. Here’s why

The juror at the heart of Scott Peterson’s efforts to get a new trial wants immunity from a perjury charge if she is to testify in his case. If not granted immunity, her attorney Geoffrey Carr said he will argue for Richelle Nice’s Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination. Peterson’s attorneys,...
CBS Sacramento

‘A Pretty Solid Case’: Judge Orders Paul and Ruben Flores To Trial In Kristin Smart Murder

SAN LUIS OBISPO (CBS13) — More than two decades after Kristin Smart’s disappearance, the main suspect in the case is now set to go to trial. After a nearly two-month-long preliminary hearing, a judge ordered Paul Flores to trial for the murder of the Stockton native. Prosecutors say he killed Smart during an attempted rape at Cal Poly in 1996. His father, Ruben Flores, will also go to trial as he’s accused of helping his son hide Smart’s body. Sacramento attorney Alana Mathews told CBS13 the live preliminary hearing already demonstrated a strong case by revealing more than two dozen witnesses, including a...
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Sentenced To 7 1/2 Years In Prison For ‘Systematically Defrauding’ Biglaw Firm

A former Cooley attorney, James Brien, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for “systematically defrauding” the law firm and another former employer, the English governmental agency Commonwealth Secretariat, for over £640,000 ($886,000). His scheme involved diverting payments made by both the Commonwealth Secretariat and Cooley to his own bank account.
The Independent

Indian court allows women to apply to defense academy

India’s Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that women will be able to take the entrance examination for the national defense academy in November for the first time, opening the way for them to become full-time officers.The court turned down a government request that it be given until May to prepare curricula, infrastructure, fitness training and accommodations for women.The court had earlier rejected a government plea that women were not suitable for commanding posts in the army because male troops were still not prepared to accept female officers. Training at the academy will allow women to enter long-term careers in...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts State Police Union Asks Judge To Delay Vaccine Mandate For Troopers

BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts State Police union asked a judge Wednesday to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for troopers. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argues that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate, which states that 44,000 executive department employees must show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. They also argued that by putting that deadline in place, it essentially precludes members from getting the two dose...
CBS DFW

Texas Education Agency Ban On School Mask Mandates Sparks Federal Investigation

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is under investigation over its recent decision banning mask requirements in schools. In a 4-page letter to the TEA, the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights says it has not yet determined if the agency is in violation of any law and is leaving that to the investigation. To date, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed more than a dozen lawsuits against school districts for mandating masks on school campuses. That is where the Office of Civil Rights takes issue. The federal investigation will gather evidence to determine if Texas’ ban...
US News and World Report

Pennsylvania High Court OKs 'Comfort Dogs' for Witnesses

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said yes to canines in the courtroom under certain conditions. Canines in the courtroom? The Pennsylvania Supreme Court says yes — under certain conditions. A trial witness may be accompanied by a “comfort dog” if the animal will help yield reliable, complete and truthful testimony,...
CBS Boston

I-Team: Judge Denies State Police Request To Delay Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – The I-Team has learned a judge has denied a request from the State Police union to put a hold on Governor Baker’s vaccine mandate for troopers. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argued that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate. According to union’s attorney, roughly 20% of State Police employees remain unvaccinated.
