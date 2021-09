We are just a little more than a month away from the start of the 2021-22 regular season. With that, we are slowly starting to transition into season preview mode. For the Columbus Blue Jackets, they have a lot of intriguing storylines to follow and questions to answer. Over the next month leading up to opening night, we will help you get ready for what’s sure to be an interesting year on a lot of fronts.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO