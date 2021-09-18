CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwest quarterback Braden Wright out versus Central Missouri

By Micaela Dea News-Press NOW
 6 days ago
Northwest junior quarterback Braden Wright throws a pass versus Fort Hays last Thursday at Lewis Field Stadium in Hays, Kansas. Micaela Dea | News-Press NOW

Northwest's three-year starting quarterback Braden Wright is out for the Bearcats' Week 3 matchup against Central Missouri.

Northwest Athletics was not able to comment on the nature of his injury.

Northwest sophomore Mike Hohensee will now get his first start under center versus the Mules in Warrensburg.

Northwest redshirt freshman Joseph Krause and freshman Chris Ruhnke will now have backup-quarterback duties.

Hohensee has served has the team's primary punter. In their Week 1 win against against Fort Hays State, Hohensee was named the MIAA Special Teams Athlete of the Week.

He was 0-for-2 passing and ran for four yards against the Tigers.

Kickoff between the No. 3 Bearcats and Mules is set for 1 p.m. at Bud Walton Stadium.

