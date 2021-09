COLLEGE PARK, MD — Strong defense and timely offense led No. 7 Maryland (3-1) over No. 21 UMass (4-1), 1-0 Friday afternoon at the Field Hockey & Lacrosse Complex. The Terps owned the first quarter by putting up six shots while giving up none to the Minutewomen but the score remained 0-0 after 15 minutes of play. Maryland had three penalty corner but the best chance for Maryland came when forward Anna Castaldo fired a shot that hit the post. Maryland continued to pressure UMass offensively and finally broke through in the 20th minute. Margot Lawn took a centering pass and thanks to some fancy stickwork was able to find Riley Donnelly for a deflection past the goalie.

