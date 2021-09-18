CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

France and Russia plan talks to take fizz out of champagne dispute

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – France and Russia have agreed to talks to resolve a dispute over a new Russian law that forces French champagne makers to label their bottles as sparkling wine, the French agriculture ministry said on Saturday. Since July, all foreign suppliers to Russia must use the description “sparkling...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

French submarine dispute could torpedo EU-Australia trade talks

New Delhi (CNN Business) — France is threatening to block talks on a planned free trade agreement between Europe and Australia after the Australian government ditched a huge deal to buy French submarines. The French government has been seething ever since Australia abandoned its $90 billion Australian dollars ($65 billion)...
ECONOMY
Reuters

EU backs France in submarine dispute, asking: Is America back?

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers expressed support and solidarity with France on Monday during a meeting in New York to discuss Australia’s scrapping of a $40 billion submarine order with Paris in favor of a U.S. and British deal. Speaking after the closed-door meeting on the sidelines annual...
MILITARY
theculturetrip.com

The Best Hotels to Book in France's Champagne Region

It gave everyone’s favourite celebratory tipple its name, but France’s Champagne region has more to offer than sparkling wine. The region’s majestic châteaux, rolling landscapes and grand hotels are worth raising a glass to as well. It’s not all about the bubbly, you know. Yes, the main reason to go...
WORLD
zycrypto.com

Russia Says It Has No Plans To Accept Bitcoin As Currency

The Kremlin has stated in unequivocal terms that it isn’t ready to accept Bitcoin as legal tender. A spokesman for the government, Dmitry Peskov noted that “pseudo currencies can cause harm” to the financial system. Russia has endured a rocky relationship with cryptocurrencies, formerly barring public officials from owning them.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#France#Champagne#Fizz#Food Drink#Beverages#Reuters#Russian#French#Twitter
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
Mashed

What Makes Russia's Definition Of Champagne So Different

If you've ever popped a bottle of bubbles during a celebration, you know that there's a specific type of sparkling wine that is seen as best for special occasions — Champagne — and there's good reason for that. According to Taste Of Home, all champagnes classify as sparkling wine but...
DRINKS
newschain

France seeks European support in submarine deal dispute

France has cancelled meetings with British and Australian officials and is trying to rally EU allies behind its push for more European sovereignty after being humiliated by a major Pacific defence pact orchestrated by the US. Australia and Britain insisted on Monday that the diplomatic crisis would not affect their...
POLITICS
BBC

Aukus: France pulls out of UK defence talks amid row

France's defence minister has cancelled talks with her UK counterpart amid the row prompted by a new security deal between Britain, the US and Australia. Paris is angry after Australia signed the Aukus pact to build nuclear-powered submarines, pulling out of a major contract with France in the process. UK...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios

Champagne diplomacy

Organizers of La Fête du Champagne 2021 popped corks Monday night, after the Biden administration's decision to let fully vaccinated travelers from around the world back into the U.S. starting in November. Driving the news: Hundreds of top U.S. enthusiasts and collectors were set to attend the event in New...
DRINKS
nwaonline.com

Apple, Google pull app Russia disputed

MOSCOW -- Apple and Google removed on Friday an app meant to coordinate protest voting in this weekend's Russian elections from the country, a blow to the opponents of President Vladimir Putin and a display of Silicon Valley's limits when it comes to resisting crackdowns on dissent around the world.
CELL PHONES
albuquerqueexpress.com

Vitana-X Plans to Open in Russia by the End of 2021

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce it plans to start to sell in Russia before the end 2021. Founder Bernhard Sammer expects the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNCY

Russian navy practises striking Black Sea targets as Ukraine, U.S. hold drills

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s navy practised firing at targets in the Black Sea off the coast of annexed Crimea using its Bastion coastal missile defence system, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday as Ukraine held joint military drills with the United States. The exercises in Ukraine involving U.S. and other...
MILITARY
AFP

Fears of hole in EU heart as German 'Queen of Europe' departs

Angela Merkel's exit from the stage is sparking fears of a hole at the heart of the European Union during challenging times -- but there are also hopes for a wind of change. Tributes have been growing for the German leader -- dubbed "Queen of Europe" by some observers after 16 years as chancellor -- ahead of elections this weekend to choose a successor. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte praised Merkel's "enormous authority" after helping steer Europe through years of turbulence that included the financial crisis, migrant crisis, Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who served under Merkel as German defence minister, underscored how important the former physicist's analytical skills had been for unlocking interminable EU negotiations.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Way Out Of Crisis Will Take 'Time' And 'Action', France Tells US

The way out of the diplomatic crisis between France and the United States over a mega submarine deal will "take time and require actions," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told American counterpart Antony Blinken Thursday. France's top diplomat told Blinken that a phone call Wednesday between presidents Emmanuel Macron...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy