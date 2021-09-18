CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute to Michael K. Williams in Emotional Video

By Brad Callas
Complex
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly two weeks after the tragic death of Michael K. Williams, TMZ caught up with Jamie Foxx Friday night outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, where he shared his thoughts on the late actor. When asked if Williams, who’s nominated for Best Supporting Actor at Sunday’s 2021 Emmy Awards for...

www.complex.com

International Business Times

Michael K. Williams Net Worth: 'NBA 2K21' Actor's Fortune Before His Death

Michael K. Williams was an actor most famous for his performance on HBO’s critically-acclaimed show “The Wire” where he played the role of Omar Little. The television star was found dead inside his home in Brooklyn, New York on Monday. He was 54. Williams had a long-running career as an...
NBA
BET

Michael K. Williams' Sister Speaks Out On The Death Of Her Brother

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Jamie Foxx
Michael K Williams
GQMagazine

Veteran Actor Michael K Williams Has Died

Michael K Williams, the veteran character actor who is perhaps best known for his role on HBO's critically acclaimed series The Wire, was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse earlier today, Page Six reports. He was 54. According to Page Six, the actor's body was discovered by his nephew. Sources...
BROOKLYN, NY
Outsider.com

Michael K. Williams’ Death Reportedly Now a Criminal Investigation

New information indicates that actor Michael K. Williams’ tragic death has spurred a criminal investigation, according to TMZ. The 54-year-old was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment, reportedly by his nephew, Booker T. Williams. An official cause of death hasn’t been determined, but officials found drug paraphernalia in the apartment. Law enforcement sources told People they believe he consumed heroin laced with fentanyl.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Courtney B. Vance Pays Tribute to ‘Lovecraft Country’ Co-Star Michael K. Williams During Emmy Acceptance Speech

Courtney B. Vance adds another Emmy to his mantle after picking up the guest drama actor statue for “Lovecraft Country,” but he used his acceptance speech not to celebrate his own achievement, but instead to pay tribute to his co-star Michael K. Williams. After thanking his children when accepting the award during the third Creative Arts Emmys ceremony, which took place on Sunday, Sept. 12., Vance credited “Lovecraft Country” creator and showrunner Misha Green by saying she said it best but, “Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style. May he...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Jurnee Smollett posts an emotional tribute to Lovecraft Country co-star Michael K. Williams: "My brother, my heart hurts so"

"A part of my brain refuses to accept it…sh*tty part about grief-it goes in stages," Smollett wrote in a lengthy tribute on Instagram to the late actor posted this morning. "For me, it started w/ denial. When @jakesmollett called to tell me, my brain went 'hell naw that’s not true, let me call Michael.' And I called him. I called him over & over until my brain said stop, he’s gone. I couldn’t breathe. Taken awhile for my brain to metabolize how the world can continue to spin w/out him here in the physical form. He was supposed to be here with us this week in LA for the Emmys. He was supposed to see how big Hunter is, we were gonna dance, celebrate, cry. Instead our brother was laid to rest today. I still can’t make sense of it. Perhaps it’s selfish of me to want to hold onto this beautiful man that came into my life & forever changed it…One of the first scenes I did w/ @bkbmg was in episode 2 of @lovecrafthbo, Uncle George’s death. We were racing the clock, losing sun, it was a long steady-cam shot, which began w/ me running into Jonathan/Atticus’ arms. In an attempt to quiet the chaos, I looked at Michael/ MONTROSE, in the backseat of Woody, holding Uncle George in his arms, I could feel the pain held behind his eyes, my soul understood it. Thats the beauty of MKW’s instrument- he threw his entire being into each moment w/ such bravery and sacrifice. Thats all I needed…simply look in Michael/ Montrose’s eyes."
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Michael K. Williams’ Cause of Death Revealed as Fatal Overdose of Mixture of Drugs

Michael K. Williams, the iconic actor who was found dead on Sept. 6 in his Brooklyn residence, died of an overdose of fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. Variety confirmed the news with a spokesperson for New York City’s chief medical examiner’s office. Williams, who brought quiet intensity to series such as “The Wire” and “Boardwalk Empire,” as well as films like “12 Years A Slave” and “Inherent Vice,” was found surrounded by narcotics. Williams’ roles intertwined with his drug use through the years. In a 2012 profile in the New Jersey Star-Ledger, he told harrowing stories of the double life he was living...
BROOKLYN, NY

