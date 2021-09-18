CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlas Air, DHL Extend Contract on Trans-Pacific Freighters

By Mario Bertoletti
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Atlas Air (5Y) and DHL Express (DY) have extended the existing contract to continue to operate 20 freighters and give support to the fast-growing markets of expresses cargo and e-commerce. The agreement, first signed in 2008, is the continuation of a long-standing partnership between 5Y and QY when...

