On Saturday, Wake turns the page from two lower tier opponents and opens the chapter on ACC play, welcoming Florida State to Winston-Salem. FSU is a dangerous team, even when looking at their record. They’re two plays from being 2-0, come in at 22nd in the country in rushing yards(5.45) behind a potent attack consisting of Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward, 18th in yards per rush allowed(2.34), and 18th in tackles for loss per game(8.5) behind the strength of a ferocious offensive line anchored by UGA transfer Jermaine Johnson II.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO