MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz proposed Friday a $10 million drought relief package for farmers and livestock producers affected by this year’s historic drought. In a statement, the governor said he understands the stress and financial hardship farmers across the state have faced this exceptionally dry year, which has been the worst since 1988. “As governor, and as someone who grew up on a family farm, I stand with our farmers,” Walz said. “This funding will provide much-needed relief to Minnesota’s agricultural community and help ensure our farmers can keep feeding Minnesota and the world.” The package proposes $5 million...

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 HOURS AGO