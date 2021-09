Ann Arbor — The intention is always to run the ball. “Sometimes it works,” Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart said, “sometimes it doesn’t.”. But the plan, as was the case heading into the Wolverines’ game against Washington last Saturday night, is never to run exclusively. Michigan, which leads the Big Ten in rushing, averaging 339 yards a game, finished with 343 yards in the win and running backs Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins each rushed for more than 150 yards, while quarterback Cade McNamara was 7-of-15 for 44 yards.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO