CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Zendaya spoke highly of Chalamet before the premiere of Dune

marketresearchtelecast.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost three decades it took Hollywood take up the story written by Fran Herbert and bring it back to the big screen. In 1984, David Lynch He directed Dune, a film that is not remembered in a positive way, and now Dennis Villeneuve has the possibility of amending the debt that the cinema owes to fans of the saga. With a first-rate cast, the film will debut in theaters in October (it will only arrive in Spain in December).

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Dune to Receive Exclusive NFTs Ahead of Film Premiere

Dune is getting into the collectible NFT game ahead of its October debut in theaters and HBO Max. Legendary Entertainment announced a collaboration with iv gallery, Lineage Studios, and MakersPlace to offer an official Dune NFT collection inspired by Denis Villeneuve's new film adaptation of Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel. The collection includes detailed in-world royal portraits of characters from House Atreides and House Harkonnen and sculptures and artifacts found on the desert planet Arrakis, known to its inhabitants as Dune. The Dune: Future Artifacts collection will release on September 22nd, with future expansions to be announced in the coming weeks.
MOVIES
FOXBusiness

Disney to premiere remaining 2021 films exclusively in theaters before releasing on streaming services

After endless disruption due to the pandemic and the super-charged growth of streaming services, moviegoing may be going back to something a little like normal. The Walt Disney Co. on Friday announced that all of its remaining films this year will open exclusively in theaters. That includes the Marvel release "Eternals" (Nov. 5), Ridley Scott's "The Last Duel" (Oct. 15), the animated release "Ron's Gone Wrong" (Oct. 22), Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" (Dec. 10) and the Kingsman sequel "The King's Man" (Dec. 22).
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Dune Desert Visions Featurette Delves Into the Life of Zendaya's Chani

A new Dune featurette teases the importance of Zendaya's mysterious character, Chani, while offering a glimpse at snippets of new footage as well as interviews with some of the cast and crew behind the upcoming science fiction epic. In the clip, Zendaya talks about her admiration for her co-star Timothée Chalamet and working on Dune, as well as hinting at her importance to the movie's lore.
MOVIES
Collider

'Dune' Behind the Scenes Video Promises an Epic Romance Between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya

Excitement and anticipation have been building for Dune, which is set for release next month. Warner Bros. and director Denis Villeneuve have now pulled back the curtain just a bit more, tweeting out a behind-the-scenes video that reinforces the chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Chalamet portrays Paul 'Muad'Dib' Atreides, while Zendaya plays his Fremen love interest, Chani.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Zendaya
Person
David Lynch
Person
Chalamet
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet Kept It Real at the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet approached the Met Gala 2021, and the swelling crowds went wild. With good reason. The 25-year-old has, in a very short amount of time, built a CV that many Hollywood old timers would envy: the lead role in the latest Dune remake, a classic, deadpan, big haired Wes Anderson gig, and a spot as co-chair at this year's Met Gala alongside Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish. And he didn't disappoint. For fashion's maddest and silliest night, the Call Me By Your Name star went for prince regent does after-ball drinks at a local Soho boozer. It was ivory. It was Napoleonic. It was silken and regal and very "my grandfather, the viscount".
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Why Isn't Zendaya at the Met Gala?

Zendaya is skipping fashion's biggest night this year. The young star and notable Met Gala attendee is missing this year's festivities, leaving us without a new fashion moment from herself and her longtime stylist, Law Roach. Though her absence is felt, the actor has a very good reason: She's filming the much-anticipated second season of Euphoria.
BEAUTY & FASHION
uncrazed.com

Keegan-Michael Key To Star In ‘Wonka’ With Timothée Chalamet

Keegan-Michael Key has joined Timothée Chalamet in the cast ‘Wonka‘. ‘Wonka‘ is the latest adaptation of Roald Dahl’s famous novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The new feature will focus on a younger iteration of Willy Wonka (Chalamet) and his journey to open the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Deadline...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America
Variety

Hollywood Bidding War: Studios and Streamers Circling George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Jon Watts Film

Start your engines. Hollywood players are falling over themselves in the hopes of landing a new movie package featuring the “Ocean’s 11” team of George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who will reunite under the watchful eye of “Spider-Man: Homecoming” director Jon Watts. According to the Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, the package has drawn interest from a cavalcade of would-be buyers including Lionsgate, Apple, Sony, Netflix, Universal, Amazon, Annapurna and Warner Bros. Phew. It’s not hard to see why everyone is breaking out their checkbooks — two A-listers + hot director = box office winner/streaming standout. The deal calls for Watts...
MOVIES
centralrecorder.com

Yellowstone Season 4 Full Trailer for is Released Before the 2-Hour Premiere!

Each product was independently chosen by our editorial staff. We might receive commissions for some of the links that lead to products on this site. All promotions are subject to retailer terms and availability. After leaving many characters in limbo YellowstoneSeason 4 promises to be exciting “everybody pays.”Two months before...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
darkhorizons.com

Villeneuve: “Dune: Part Two” Highly Likely

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve made it clear from the get-go that the upcoming film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic “Dune” is the first of a planned two-part saga. However with the pandemic still active and with the movie shifting to a simultaneous theatrical and HBO Max day-and-date strategy, there has...
MOVIES
TorrentFreak

Netflix Movie Screeners Leak on Pirate Sites Before Official Premiere

Two Netflix movie screeners appeared online a few hours ago, way ahead of their planned release date. Pirate release group EVO published advance copies of 'The Power of the Dog' and 'The Guilty,' which subsequently leaked online. The releases are not typical award screeners but appear to be film festival screeners instead.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

An interview with Timothée Chalamet’s go-to photographer

Who is Julian Ungano? That’s a question that the photographer and filmmaker is used to hearing in rooms where people assume he’s not present. He’s an unassuming character: an artist who, at one stage, was turning up to take pictures with barely anything on him bar the camera itself. That was the case the first day he met Timothée Chalamet in a cottage at the Chateau Marmont, shortly before Timmy walked the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated that night.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Anime News Network

The Heike Story TV Anime Posts Short Video, Visual Before Premiere

The official website for The Heike Story, Naoko Yamada and Science SARU's television anime of Hideo Furukawa's Heike Monogatari novel posted a 15-second promotional video and key visual on Wednesday. The anime will begin streaming on Fuji TV's FOD service in Japan on Wednesday at 24:00 (effectively, Thursday at midnight)...
COMICS
Harper's Bazaar

Timothée Chalamet Wore Formal Sweatpants to the Met Gala

Timothée Chalamet chose a more casual American fit for this year's Met Gala. The Dune actor and co-chair of this year's ball wore a white Haider Ackermann double-breasted suit jacket with matching white sweatpants and a pair of beige high-top Converse All-Stars. The sweats were rolled up at the ankle to show his kicks and adorned with diamond brooches at the hip. His hair, of course, was as tousled as always.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy