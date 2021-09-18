Zendaya spoke highly of Chalamet before the premiere of Dune

Timothée Chalamet approached the Met Gala 2021, and the swelling crowds went wild. With good reason. The 25-year-old has, in a very short amount of time, built a CV that many Hollywood old timers would envy: the lead role in the latest Dune remake, a classic, deadpan, big haired Wes Anderson gig, and a spot as co-chair at this year's Met Gala alongside Amanda Gorman, Naomi Osaka and Billie Eilish. And he didn't disappoint. For fashion's maddest and silliest night, the Call Me By Your Name star went for prince regent does after-ball drinks at a local Soho boozer. It was ivory. It was Napoleonic. It was silken and regal and very "my grandfather, the viscount".

