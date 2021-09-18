Zendaya spoke highly of Chalamet before the premiere of Dune
Almost three decades it took Hollywood take up the story written by Fran Herbert and bring it back to the big screen. In 1984, David Lynch He directed Dune, a film that is not remembered in a positive way, and now Dennis Villeneuve has the possibility of amending the debt that the cinema owes to fans of the saga. With a first-rate cast, the film will debut in theaters in October (it will only arrive in Spain in December).marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0