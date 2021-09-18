CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru raises the GDP projection for 2021 to 11.9% but drops to 3.4% that of 2022

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima, Sep 17 (EFE) .- The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) raised the projection of growth of the Peruvian economy for 2021 from 10.7% to 11.9%, but corrected down the expectations for the next year, they went from 4.5% to 3.4%. During a virtual conference on the inflation report,...

marketresearchtelecast.com

MarketWatch

Bank of England maintains bond purchase program in 7-2 vote

The Bank of England on Thursday unanimously decided to keep interest rates at 0.1%, and its two newest members were on the side of maintaining its bond purchase program in a 7-2 vote. Dave Ramsden and Michael Saunders voted to reduce the government bond purchase target to £840 billion from £875 billion, with Ramsden switching sides from his August decision. The outlook for the labor market, and hence underlying inflationary pressures, was particularly uncertain, and that some of this uncertainty should be resolved over coming months, the majority of Bank of England members said, according to the minutes. Monetary policy would at some point need to start to unwind some of its post-pandemic stimulus, the majority said, while Ramsden and Saunders argued asset purchases when CPI inflation was above 3% and the output gap was closed might cause medium-term inflation expectations to drift up further. The pound was trading at $1.3693 shortly after the decision, and the 2-year gilt inched up to 0.31%.
BUSINESS
The Independent

China's Ant Group shares credit data with central bank

China’s central bank will soon have access to private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector. Huabei, Ant Group’s credit service, said in a statement that consumer credit data it has collected will be included in the People’s Bank of China’s financial credit information database. “The inclusion of Huabei’s credit information into the credit reporting system will help users’ credit information be more comprehensive,” Huabei’s statement read. Consumers who do not authorize the sharing of credit data with the central...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Ifo cut Germany GDP growth forecast to 25% in 2021, raised to 5.1% in 2022

Ifo lowered Germany growth forecast for 2021 sharply from 3.3% to 2.5%. But 2022 growth forecast was upgraded by 0.8% to 5.1%. “The strong recovery from the coronavirus crisis, originally expected for the summer, is further postponed,” Ifo chief economist Timo Wollmershaeuser said. “Industrial production is currently shrinking as a...
MARKETS
pv-magazine.com

PV-generated hydrogen cost projected to drop to €0.7 and €1.8/kg by 2030

A group of European researchers led by the European Technology and Innovation Platform for Photovoltaics (ETIP-PV) has sought to assess the capital (CAPEX) and operational expenditure (OPEX) of hydrogen electrolysis powered by utility-scale solar for the next three decades and have predicted the cost of the green fuel may drop from around €0.031-€0.081/kWh currently to €0.02-€0.05 by 2030 and €0.01-€0.027 by 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Gdp#Gross Domestic Product#Inflation#Efe#Bcrp#Peruvian#The Ministry Of Economy
pv-magazine.com

Fund hopes to raise $250m for urban climate projects in West Africa

Renewable energy projects will be eligible for a slice of a hoped-for $250 million fund which is being launched to finance “urban climate infrastructure” in West Africa. The credit facility is being set up by the ARM-Harith Infrastructure Investments Ltd joint venture established by Nigerian financial services business Asset & Resource Management Holding Co Ltd, and Johannesburg-based private equity firm Harith General Partners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Other Cryptocurrencies Plunged Today

XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), down 7%. Earlier this year, China banned cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process that has drawn criticism from environmentalists for its potential to contribute to climate change. Chinese regulators also forbid the country's financial institutions from providing services to crypto-focused companies. Today, China's central bank took the next step...
MARKETS
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
Benzinga

Here's Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Are Crashing All Of A Sudden

Major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are crashing early morning on Friday. What Happened: The plunge in the cryptocurrency markets comes as the People’s Bank of China reiterated its warning on virtual assets not being legal tender in the country. This isn't the...
MARKETS
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Alissa Rose

Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall. If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.
AFP

IMF chief says she 'did not pressure anyone' while at World Bank

After an investigation found she used her senior role at the World Bank to manipulate data in favor of China, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday issued a statement again denying misconduct and rejecting the report. An independent investigation released last week found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among top officials who pressured staff into changing data to China's benefit in the 2018 edition of its closely watched Doing Business report.
WORLD
AFP

Allegations of favoring China could erode confidence in IMF chief

A storm of controversy threatens to undermine Kristalina Georgieva's leadership of the IMF as experts, US lawmakers and the Treasury scrutinize her actions in a former senior role at the World Bank. The situation also could present a challenge to Democratic US President Joe Biden's administration, since it gives fodder to Republicans dubious of, if not outright hostile to, the multilateral institutions, especially their dealings with China. An independent investigation released Thursday found that during her time as World Bank CEO, Georgieva was among the institution's leaders who pressured staff into changing data to paint China in a more favorable light in the 2018 edition of a closely-watched business favorability ranking. Georgieva was appointed IMF managing director in 2019, and the lender's member countries will "have to make a decision about whether they're comfortable with, with her continuing in that role," Nobel laureate Paul Romer said in an interview.
FOREIGN POLICY
Ladders

Moderna CEO predicts when COVID pandemic will be over — and why

Moderna CEO, Stéphane Bancel believes we’re looking at another 12 to 18 months of COVID-19 hindering normal life—though a less severe form of the disease will likely circulate around the world “forever.”. At HIMSS21, the global health conference that took place in Las Vegas recently, Bancel went on to predict...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

China declares all Bitcoin, other cryptocurrency transactions illegal

China’s central bank on Friday declared all transactions involving Bitcoin and other virtual currencies illegal, stepping up a campaign to block use of unofficial digital money. Friday’s notice complained Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital currencies disrupt the financial system and are used in money-laundering and other crimes. “Virtual currency derivative transactions are all illegal financial […]
ECONOMY

