How much money does Bill Gates make per minute
The entrepreneur was born in Seattle, Washington, October 28, 1955. He is the son of William H. Gates, a prominent attorney, and Mary Gates, a professor at the University of Washington and director of the First Interstate Bank. He lived with them and with his sister two years older in his hometown. The most curious fact is that up to sixth grade of primary school it was a average student, who did not stand out above the rest.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 16