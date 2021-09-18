CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Benny The Butcher Reveals Why He Didn’t Appear on Certified Lover Boy

By Mira B
thesource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a while now since fans have heard an update on the Benny The Butcher X Drake collab. In February of 2020 Benny The Butcher made news of the collab, getting fans excited for its release but there has been no update on the single’s arrival. “Sent @Drake...

thesource.com

Comments / 0

Related
MadameNoire

Drake, The ‘Certified Lover Boy,’ Dropped His Album And Took Himself Off The Market

Drake recently released his latest studio album Certified Lover Boy, but he may not be the player he is pitching himself to be. Since July, Drizzy has been linked to Johanna Leia, mother of high school basketball superstar Amari Bailey. So when he posted a photo of him hugged up with a woman whose face was hidden, fans assumed that it was Leia and that the photo marked them officially unveiling themselves as a couple.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake's "Certified Lover Girl" Reveals Her Identity After He Posts Alternate "CLB" Cover

Drake posted multiple unused photos that he had taken for the Certified Lover Boy rollout before deciding on the Damien Hirst-designed emoji artwork, and in one of the images, he was being embraced by an unidentified model. Because you can only see half her face, some fans thought that Johanna Leia was in the photo, considering her recent proximity to Drake. However, it has been confirmed that Johanna is not the woman pictured.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Benny The Butcher explains why he’s not on Drake or Kanye’s new album

Benny The Butcher has explained why he’s not on Drake’s new album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ or Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’. During a Twitch interview with Connected, Benny The Butcher was asked if the Drake collaboration he’s been teasing since 2019 was left off of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. “Drake is Drake. He’s...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny The Butcher
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Shows Off His Tupac Necklace On IG

Drake showed off one of his Tupac chains on Instagram, Wednesday, ahead of the release of his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy. The blue necklace is one of two Tupac pieces in Drake's posession. The Toronto rapper first shared that he had copped the matching pieces back in July 2020.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy' Sells Over 500,000 Units in Under One Week

Drake‘s Certified Lover Boy continues to make sales history. According to Chart Data, CLB has sold more than 500,000 units in the United States in under one week, formally making it the first album of 2021 to do so. The news arrives just shortly after the record out-streamed Kanye West’s DONDA, earning over 430 million audio streams in the US in the first three days after its release; DONDA earned 423 million streams in its first eight days.
MUSIC
The Independent

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out-streamed Kanye West’s Donda in three days

Drake’s new music album Certified Lover Boy has out-streamed Kanye West’s album Donda.According to Alpha Data, a music business intelligence platform that provides chart analytics, Drake’s album out-streamed Donda’s entire first week in just three days.West’s album was surprise-released on 29 August, while Drake released his on Friday 3 September.From the date of its release up until Sunday 5 September, Certified Lover Boy was streamed over 430 million times in the US, while Donda clocked in 423 million streams in its first eight days of release.Certified Lover Boy currently ranks second in its history for the biggest streaming debut,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy
The New Yorker

Drake’s Dreary “Certified Lover Boy”

Drake’s 2018 album, “Scorpion,” ended with the begrudging acceptance of fatherhood. In the wake of the rapper Pusha T’s accusation that Drake was hiding his kid, Toronto’s streaming giant was forced into a defensive position, grappling publicly with a messy, unresolved paternity situation. “This champagne toast is short-lived / I got an empty crib in my empty crib,” he rapped on “March 14,” a track that played like an open letter. “Hopefully by the time you hear this / Me and your mother will have come around / Instead of always cuttin’ each other down.” Drake has spent his career disparaging lovers and ignoring accountability, but this seemed like a new turn. He could embrace the challenges of raising a child and co-parenting with the mother. He could finally move forward in his music, using it as a space to bring more to his story.
CELEBRITIES
Talon Marks

‘Certified Lover Boy’ lives up to the hype

Drake’s long awaited “Certified Lover Boy” finally dropped and people have mixed feelings. Regardless of what anyone has to say, the album is very good. Drake has many types of fans and his versatility was established to please every single one of those fans on this album. Whether you are...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tems Sings About "Crazy Tings" In Her Rhythmic New Single

Tems is the Nigerian musician behind the song that many would argue was the song of the summer: WizKid's "Essence." Despite being released last November, that runaway hit has been stuck in several fans' heads all spring and summer long, but over the past handful of weeks, Tems' star power has increased even more.
MUSIC
cfhstalon.com

Playlist Guide through Drake’s Certified Lover Boy

After leading his fans on with snippets and graphics, on Sept. 3, Drake finally released his highly anticipated album, Certified Lover Boy. With 21 songs, with its own vibe and melodic hook, Drake set himself up as a front runner for album of the year and gave fans new bops to add to every sort of playlist.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Defends Drake Against Music Critics, Teases Joint Album

He hopes to inspire others with his new book, and Rick Ross has been on an intense promotion tour. Rozay has been candidly speaking about The Perfect Day To Boss Up, and the latest to talk with the Florida icon is Ebro Darden and Peter Rosenberg for Hot 97. During their discussion, they spoke with Ross about his early days writing raps for other artists, how he has overcome his health scare, and of course, Rozay's appearance on Drake's Certified Lover Boy.
MUSIC
hypefresh.co

Drake continues to dominant music with Certified Lover Boy

In 2009, ‘Drake’ and changed the culture of rap music forever. Jas Prince, son of Hip-Hop Mogul James Prince of Rap-A-Lot Records, identified Aubrey Drake Graham as a future icon in pop culture. Lil Wayne, Birdman, and Slim invested 1000% in Drake’s future stock price. Drake planted seeds of greatness...
MUSIC
studentprintz.com

Split reactions on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

‘Certified Lover Boy’ has arrived and it was very underwhelming. Drake’s sixth album was very highly anticipated and very hyped. It had features from huge artists like 21 Savage, GIVEON, Jay-Z, Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, TyDolla Sign and Rick Ross. Despite all the hype, I...
MUSIC
the-college-reporter.com

Certified Lover Boy Fell Short of Expectations

Certified Lover Boy, Drake’s sixth studio album, is a reminder of Drake’s potential but falls short of what it could be. Sonically, it sounds amazing, but Drake’s refusal to venture into new territory, even a little bit, will turn most audiences looking for something different away. The album is clean...
MUSIC
Chronicle

On 'Certified Lover Boy,' Drake loses friends and we lose interest

Do you need to reinvent the wheel if you’ve mastered making it spin? That was the central question on my mind as I listened to Drake’s latest album, “Certified Lover Boy.”. Drake is objectively the king of hits. He’s been sitting on the top of the charts for a decade...
MUSIC
Yardbarker

Drake makes certified Hot 100 history with nine 'Certified Lover Boy' tracks

"Drake boasts one of the most dominant weeks in the 63-year history of the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, as he becomes the first artist ever to claim as many as nine of the top 10 positions in a single frame," Billboard's Gary Trust relayed. "Among his Hot 100 haul, the superstar infuses the entire top five, a feat previously achieved only by The Beatles for a week in 1964."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy