Psychonauts 2: Schaffer says "There are no plans" for a third installment

It’s been over sixteen years since we’ve gotten to delve into the world of psychic powered world of Psychonauts. Psychonauts 2 throws us back into everything without missing a step and feels like it would fit perfectly if it would have come out not too long after the original instead. The comedy and heart are still intact after such a long time and there are plenty of awesome callbacks to the original, but the game is still able to stand on its own even if you haven’t played the original.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO