CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Psychonauts 2: Schaffer says "There are no plans" for a third installment

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite having earned the right to be considered one of the pleasant surprises of this current year 2021, it does not seem that Double Fine is up to the task of giving Raz a new opportunity. The inclusion of Psychonauts 2 and its good reviews have placed it as one of the great releases of the summer, but according to Tim Schaffer, “there are no plans” for a third installment, although it does not rule anything out entirely.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
mxdwn.com

Psychonauts 2 Review

It’s been over sixteen years since we’ve gotten to delve into the world of psychic powered world of Psychonauts. Psychonauts 2 throws us back into everything without missing a step and feels like it would fit perfectly if it would have come out not too long after the original instead. The comedy and heart are still intact after such a long time and there are plenty of awesome callbacks to the original, but the game is still able to stand on its own even if you haven’t played the original.
VIDEO GAMES
San Francisco Weekly

‘Psychonauts 2’ is an Apt Update for Classic Platformer

Video game baddies used to be simpler. Back when they were created in the mid-’80s, Bowser and Ganon were little more than adversarial monsters, hell-bent on kidnapping the princess or stealing light from the world. In this way, they mirrored their one-dimensional counterparts on the silver screen — the scar-faced and beady-eyed foils to Arnold Schwartzenegger and Sylvester Stalone.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Psychonauts 2 Lucrecia's Lament Collectibles Guide

You're rapidly approaching the end of Psychonauts 2 when you get to Lucrecia's Lament, delving into the secrets of the Psychonauts. But there are still plenty of collectibles to find, even if this is one of the smaller levels in the game. Here's where to find everything you need to keep maxing out your Intern rank and powering up all your psychic abilities.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

Psychonauts 2: Psychoseismometer Locations Guide

Among the multiple side missions in Double Fine’s 3D platformer Psychonauts 2 is the ‘Vent all the Psychoseismometers for Gisu’ mission. This side quest tasks Raz with finding three Psychoseismometer scattered throughout the hub areas. If collectathon mission structures are not your cup of tea then you are in luck! We have whipped our magnifying glasses out and scoured the lands to bring you this Psychonauts 2 Psychoseismometer guide! Be sure to also check out our other Psychonauts 2 guides for more side mission help.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Schaffer
breezejmu.org

‘Psychonauts 2’ redefines the meaning of fun

After 16 years, developer Double Fine has finally graced the world with another reality-bending adventure within the “Psychonauts'' intellectual property, and trust me when I say, the wait was well worth it. “Psychonauts 2” is a 3D platformer that uses its endearing characters, vibrant environments and meaningful narrative to create an experience unlike many others. The game indulges itself in satirical fun, yet still manages to deliver some truly heart-wrenching moments. So, without further ado, let’s jump right into this.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Psychonauts 2: How to use the Thought Tuner

Psychonauts 2 features a brief main storyline, but its world is loaded with collectibles that’ll keep you playing for 30-plus hours to hit 100% completion. If you’re one of the dedicated few hoping to achieve that goal, you’ll need to learn how to acquire and use the Thought Tuner. This...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Psychonauts 2 Fatherland Follies Collectibles Guide

The final mind you enter in Psychonauts 2 will take you to Fatherland Foibles, a theme park ride that gives you a different look at the events you've been hearing about in Grulovia throughout the game. While this is your last brain location, there are still collectibles you can grab to squeeze out those last few Intern ranks to upgrade your powers for the game's finale. Here's where you can find everything secreted away in your theme park ride through Grulovian history.
VIDEO GAMES
Houston Chronicle

'Psychonauts 2' is a comedic masterpiece

- - - If you had been able to see me as I wended my way through "Psychonauts 2" you would have heard me spout things along the lines of: 'this is bonkers!,' 'no way!,' and 'what?!?' Accompanying these extremely articulate ravings was a thought I found repeatedly spinning around my head: There is something exhausting about true masterpieces.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2#Double Fine
dotesports.com

Best horror games for Halloween | 2021

The month of chills is upon us, and with it, a collection of new horror games to indulge even the most courageous of players. With the new consoles out in the general public’s hands, developers have been aiming to push the limit of their game’s functionality to new heights. Graphics are cleaner, loading times are quicker, and the spooks and scares will be all the more chilling.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

How to play with friends in Diablo 2: Resurrected

Diablo 2: Resurrected may not have offline multiplayer options, but you can still play with your friends using its online play features. As long as you and your friend both have the game and are friends with one another on Battle.net, you can easily set up a play session with one another.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Cult of Mac

Don’t install the iOS 15.1 beta if you plan to get an iPhone 13 ASAP

Apple seeded iOS 15.1 to developers on Tuesday and gave the general public access on Wednesday. But you should stay away from it if you intend to get an iPhone 13 as soon as it’s released. It’s likely the new handset will launch running an earlier version of iOS and that’ll cause you difficulties.
CELL PHONES
inparkmagazine.com

Convergence Station, Meow Wolf’s third installation, opens in Denver

Convergence Station is now open for quantum travel. The highly-anticipated third permanent exhibition from US-based arts and entertainment company, Meow Wolf, welcomed its first guests on Sept. 17. The sought-after experience sold 35,000 tickets within the first 24 hours of ticket sales opening earlier this month. “This is unlike anything...
RETAIL
gamepur.com

The most helpful townsfolk NPCs in Diablo 2: Resurrected – Best blacksmith, mystic, merchant, and more

In every Act of Diablo 2: Resurrected, the player hero is sent to a different parts of the world. With each new area comes fresh and exciting NPCs to either gossip off your ear or save your items from disrepair. These characters aren’t always straightforward though, and sometimes their jobs overlap. And if you’re new to the game, you might just default to the first trader you see and never realize how many cool options are out there.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ‘issue occurred while communicating with the game servers’ error explained

All Diablo 2: Resurrected fans want is a trip down memory lane. But there are thunderstorms in the forecast. The D2R launch has been marred with server problems, game creation issues, and temporary deletion of characters. And players who try to hop into a lobby are being met with an error claiming an “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While players are also asked to check their internet connection, there’s little you can do to solve the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Illini

‘Psychonauts’ gets jiggy with it

It’s a rarity to enter a game with mild expectations based solely on word of mouth and leave genuinely astounded at the quality on display, more so when after 15 years. “Psychonauts” is a 3D platformer game developed by Double Fine Productions, the studio headed by Lucasarts icon Tim Schafer, the vision behind point-and-click classics for PC like “Day of the Tentacle” and “Full Throttle.” It was first released in 2005, but in classic cult classic fashion, bombed horribly and nearly killed the studio. But again in cult classic fashion, Microsoft bought the studio and rights, producing a new sequel more than a decade later.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Psychonauts 3 Not in the Cards Yet, Says Tim Schafer

For those of you who have already completed the recently released Psychonauts 2 and are hoping for maybe more in the series, designer Tim Schafer would like you to slow your roll. Or, at the very least, he says in an interview with TheGamer that the team has no plans on making any Psychonauts 3 at any point — after all, they just completed one game that took quite some time — but that they haven’t ruled it out completely yet.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy