Psychonauts 2: Schaffer says "There are no plans" for a third installment
Despite having earned the right to be considered one of the pleasant surprises of this current year 2021, it does not seem that Double Fine is up to the task of giving Raz a new opportunity. The inclusion of Psychonauts 2 and its good reviews have placed it as one of the great releases of the summer, but according to Tim Schaffer, “there are no plans” for a third installment, although it does not rule anything out entirely.marketresearchtelecast.com
