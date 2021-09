A Maine Turnpike toll collector was injured early Thursday when an alleged drunken driver crashed his car into a tollbooth on the Falmouth Spur. Maine State Police said Ethan Chase, 22, of Durham was driving east on the spur after taking Exit 52 when he lost control and crashed into the tollbooth. The impact of the crash caused the car to catch fire and heavily damaged a section of the tollbooth.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO