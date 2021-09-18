CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
They discover that 400,000 people are infected each year with coronavirus from bats

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of scientists has estimated that up to 400,000 people are infected annually in southern China and Southeast Asia by bat-borne coronaviruses. These coronaviruses, belonging to the same family as covid-19, show “the clear and present danger” posed by bat viruses, due to their potential to trigger another pandemic, according to the recent study.

Comments / 20

ethical journalism
6d ago

Echo Alliance organization ran by Deszak did study. Same organization Fauci used to funnel money to Wuhan lab. Same Deszak that pushed Lancet letter saying covid was a natural occurrence and same guy on original WHO investigation.

Michael Antonio
4d ago

I'm starting to believe scientist are working with China for some reason and some nations across the world are helping them.

