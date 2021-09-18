The French ambassador to Australia dismisses the Canberra decision as a “crime” and regrets that it did not notify Paris of its new alliance
In a interview granted to The Sydney Morning Herald before being summoned to Paris for consultations, the French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, described as a “crime” Canberra’s decision to renounce the contract for the supply of submarines by the French company Naval Group and denounced the fact that the new pact between the US, Australia and the United Kingdom was kept hidden, despite the fact that, according to certain evidences, it had been in the making for months.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0