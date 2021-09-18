CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Joe Biden

The French ambassador to Australia dismisses the Canberra decision as a “crime” and regrets that it did not notify Paris of its new alliance

marketresearchtelecast.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a interview granted to The Sydney Morning Herald before being summoned to Paris for consultations, the French Ambassador to Australia, Jean-Pierre Thebault, described as a “crime” Canberra’s decision to renounce the contract for the supply of submarines by the French company Naval Group and denounced the fact that the new pact between the US, Australia and the United Kingdom was kept hidden, despite the fact that, according to certain evidences, it had been in the making for months.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

France still bristling over Indo-Pacific sub snub

This week’s phone call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron may have soothed some of the incandescent rage with which France erupted over its exclusion from a new Indo-Pacific defense initiative, but the anger and resentment remain clear. After meeting Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian pointedly referred to the situation as a “crisis” that will take time and U.S. action to overcome.As part of the defense pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire...
POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

US defends partnership with UK and Australia after the French blast 'brutal' decision

American officials are defending a new deal to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines after French officials expressed frustration over the agreement's effect on an existing multibillion-dollar defense deal. The effort to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines -- a major step toward countering China as President Joe Biden works to build...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Peter Dutton
Person
Boris Johnson
Birmingham Star

Australian Foreign Ministry regrets French decision

Canberra [Australia], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Australia regrets the French decision to recall its ambassador from the country over Canberra's withdrawal from the deal with Naval Group on submarines' supplies, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said on Saturday. On late Friday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le...
AUSTRALIA
Washington Post

France recalls its ambassadors to the United States and Australia over submarine dispute

The rift between the Biden administration and the oldest U.S. ally widened Friday, as French President Emmanuel Macron ordered the recall of France’s ambassador to Washington in response to this week’s announcement of a secretly negotiated U.S.-British deal to sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia. Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#France#Ambassadors#French#Naval Group#Australian#Defense#European#British#The Indo Pacific
Taylor Daily Press

Paris summons ambassadors to the United States and Australia for more than…

Paris recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia for consultations. An unprecedented diplomatic move that escalates tensions between countries. “This is a stab in the back,” the French foreign minister said. At the request of the President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron), I immediately decided to recall our...
WORLD
Jamestown Sun

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia on Sunday defended its decision to ditch a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines and opt instead for an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, saying it had flagged its concerns to Paris months ago. Canberra's move enraged Paris, triggering an unprecedented diplomatic...
MILITARY
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Refinery29

A Week In Canberra, Australia, On A $55,000 Salary

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we tackle the ever-present taboo that is money. We ask real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we track every last dollar. Today: a media and communications officer who makes $55,000 per year and spends some of her...
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy