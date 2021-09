More than 260 people have been arrested in Melbourne and Sydney as police clashed with anti-lockdown protesters.Violence broke out as 700 people gathered in Melbourne despite some 2,000 officers securing the city centre with checkpoints, barricades and the suspension of all public transport.Stones, bottles and traffic cones were thrown as the trouble flared yesterday in the city’s Richmond and Hawthorn neighbourhoods.Victoria Police said six officers required hospital treatment following the attacks.“What we saw today was a group of protesters that came together not to protest freedoms, but simply to take on and have a fight with the police,” said...

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO