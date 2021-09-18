Christine Lagarde calls cryptocurrencies “speculative assets” and assures that they are not a real currency
The president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, assures in a interview with Bloomberg that cryptocurrencies are “speculative assets” and stresses that they do not constitute the real currency. “Cryptocurrencies are not currencies. Full stop,” says ECB President Christine Lagarde https://t.co/3IlucjqEf0pic.twitter.com/cHhOQUkTOG. — Bloomberg TV (@BloombergTV) September 16, 2021.marketresearchtelecast.com
