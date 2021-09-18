Nicolás Maduro arrives in Mexico by surprise to attend the CELAC summit

By surprise and at the last minute. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has landed in Mexico on Friday night to participate in the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is held this Saturday in the country’s capital. The trip of the president, who will join fifteen leaders of the region, has been communicated to the Ministry of Foreign Relations late at night. “A few minutes ago, it was confirmed to us that President Maduro is flying to Mexico,” the Foreign Ministry assured. The Chavista leader has been preceded by the executive vice president, Delcy Rodrígur, who has arrived in Mexico City in the afternoon and whose participation was already scheduled. The last international summit in which Maduro participated dates back to 2018, when, also without prior notice, he traveled to New York on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly. In 2019, amid an intense wave of protests, he flew to Moscow to seek the support of Vladimir Putin.